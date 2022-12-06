PENSACOLA, FL - Lebanon racer Dylan Fetcho wrapped up a dream season with a 5th-place finish in Saturday’s Snowflake 100 at Five Flags Speedway where earlier this year he captured one of his two track championships.
“It’s been a good year,” says the 22-year-old driver who also won the championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
“We won three races and two track championships in two states. I wish I could have won more races, but I can’t complain.”
“It’s been an incredible season,” says Dylan’s dad Scott, a retired racer who assists his son’s efforts at their Lebanon racing headquarters. “It’s generated a lot of positive attention for Dylan.”
Winning the nationally-publicized Snowflake 100 – a companion race to the Snowball Derby that featured five NASCAR Cup drivers in the lineup – would have added another layer of icing on the season’s cake.
Fetcho ran as high as 4th, but was unable to overtake pole-sitter Mississippi native Casey Roderick, who led flag to flag.
Fetcho qualified 8th among 56 entries from top Pro Late Model drivers as far away as California and Canada.
“There were a lot of good drivers,” says Fetcho. “The competition was tough.”
The race was repeatedly interrupted by showers, and after five hours finally finished after midnight.
“It was frustrating, but that’s all part of it,” Fetcho says.
Fetcho will launch his 2023 season in January in a Pro Late Model race at Cordell, GA.
He plans to chase a third championship at the Fairgrounds (winning his first in 2020) when the season kicks off in April.
“We’d like to do more traveling next year, in addition to running the Fairgrounds,” Fetcho says. “We’ve got some things we’re working on, and we’ll see how they turn out.”
Gladeville’s Hunter Wright, who finished second to Fetcho in a tight, season-long battle for the Fairgrounds title, will open the season in February’s Speedweeks at Daytona.
The 21-year-old driver will run Late Model races as part of the Daytona 500 preliminaries.
Fairgrounds update: The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway saga drags on, with sources insisting Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) is on the verge of finalizing a 30-year lease to operate the facility.
The initial announcement was made over a year ago, but has yet to be finalized. Area racers are anxious to know the track’s immediate and long-term future so they can make plans accordingly.
SMI owns Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville and is expected to cross-promote events at the two tracks.