Wilson County-based racers -
Young Wilson County racers Dylan Fetcho and Hunter Wright thundered into the 2022 season last weekend in Cordele, GA with mixed results.
Fetcho finished third and Wright was forced out with motor problems in a 100-lap feature at Crisp Motorsports Park.
“We had the fastest car, even if we didn’t get the win,” Fetcho says. “All in all, it was a good start for us.”
Fetcho posted the top qualifying speed, but instead of starting on the pole, he was shuffled back to 10th in the inverted top-10 lineup. Racing promoters often invert the fastest cars at the start in order to put on a more exciting race for the fans.
“I don’t mind inverting the top two or three, but 10 is too many,” Fetcho says. “It was a short race, and caution laps counted, so I didn’t have enough time to work my way all the way up from 10th. Third was as high I got when the laps ran out. If the starting lineup hadn’t been inverted, I think I would have won.”
Still, he’s not too disappointed.
“It was a promising start to the season,” he says. “I came away optimistic.”
Wright was running behind Fetcho when his engine expired midway in the race.
“It was frustrating to be taken out by a mechanical failure that was out of our control,” Wright says. “But that’s all part of this sport. You put it behind you and go on.”
“Going on” for Wright starts next week in New Smyrna Beach, FL when he joins some of the region’s top Pro Late Model drivers for a Feb. 11-19 seven-race marathon.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Wright says. “This will be my third year to run the races, and I haven’t won one yet. Maybe this will be the year I’ll bring home a trophy – or two.”
Another hot young Wilson County racer, 15-year-old Chase Johnson, will also be in the lineup.
“There will be some great competition,” Johnson says.
“It’ll be a busy week, but the more racing we do, the more I like it.”
Fetcho is skipping the New Smyrna races to prepare for the Rattler 250, March 11-13 at South Alabama Speedway in Kingston, Ala.
“That’s a big race,” Fetcho says. “It’ll be a good test before Nashville.”
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway’s season opens April 1. Fetcho won the track championship in 2020 and was runner-up last season.
Fairgrounds update -- As drivers prepare for the track’s 65th season, an anticipated change in operators remains up in the air.
On Nov. 9 it was announced that Charlotte-based Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) would be granted a 30-year lease to operate the Metro-owned facility, with a goal of bringing back NASCAR Cup racing.
SMI president Marcus Smith joined Nashville Mayor John Cooper in making the nationally-publicized announcement, which included unveiling an artist’s rending of the spacious new track.
However, the deal has yet to be approved by the Metro council and Fair Board, creating concern it may fall through.
The unsettled Fairgrounds situation will not impact Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, purchased last year by SMI.