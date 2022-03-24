Lebanon racers Dylan Fetcho and Brittney Zamora are among six drivers with Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway ties with a chance to compete in this summer’s nationally televised Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race.
Fans can vote one of the six into the July 9th Fairgrounds lineup to race against some of the sport’s greatest past and present drivers.
Last year’s inaugural race included such NASCAR and Indy Car superstars as, Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott, Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip, Marco Andretti and others.
“It would be a great experience,” says Fetcho, the 2020 Fairgrounds track champion. “I hope I get in.”
“I want to race every chance I get,” says Zamora, who last year made track history with a win that thrust her into the national spotlight. “The SRX race would be something special.”
The four other area-connected drivers on the ballot are Michael House, Cole Williams, Bubba Pollard and Steven Nasse.
Fans can cast their vote for their favorite driver from April 3 thru May 6 at https://nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing/
A fan can vote only once, and the single vote-per-fan will be computer-enforced. Drivers can campaign for votes via their Facebook accounts and other social media.
While Fetcho, 21, has been one of the top drivers at the Fairgrounds since winning Rookie of the Year at age 15, Zamora, 22, is a relative newcomer.
Last season, in just her fourth Pro Late Model race at the Fairgrounds, she captured national attention by becoming the first female driver to win a top-division feature in the track’s 65-year history.
Zamora moved to Lebanon from her home in Kennewick, Washington to pursue her racing career in the Nashville area. She chose Lebanon because a friend lives there. She currently divides her time between Lebanon and a second residence in Florida.
She is one of seven women drivers chosen for the Busch Light “Accelerate Her” program. Anheuser-Busch is investing $10 million to promote media exposure and other support for the drivers’ budding careers.
Zamora did a TV spot for the Busch Lite program during the February Daytona 500, and last week she made her TV broadcasting debut. She was part of a Racing America broadcast team that called races at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
Zamora joined Alan Dietz in the broadcast booth for two rounds of Pro Late Model racing, featuring the Easter Bunny 150. Dietz said she did great.
“I was a little nervous at first, but after the race got under way I enjoyed it,” Zamora says. “I thought it went well.”
Zamora is not sure what her immediate racing future holds. She is participating in a six-race Show Me the Money regional series in Alabama, where she finished 15th in a 40 car field in the March 4 opener.
“I’d like to run more races in Nashville,” she says, “but right now I don’t really know. I’m waiting to see what opportunities come along.”