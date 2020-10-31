Hawks advance to play Oakland -
LEBANON – When push came to shove, Rossview's offensive and defensive fronts did most of the pushing and shoving in Friday's 21-14 victory over Lebanon at Clifton Tribble Field / Danny Watkins Stadium.
Displaying a physical, aggressive brand of ball on both sides of the ball, the Hawks used blitzes and stunts along the forward wall to keep Lebanon's offense at bay while churning out 209 yards and 12 first downs on offense.
Defenders Corey Bolster and Jeremiah Gilbert led a charge that wreaked havoc on Lebanon quarterback Jaylen Abston, sacking the sophomore four times for 28 yards in losses.
All told, LHS managed just 179 yards on 47 offensive snaps and 10 first downs.
With the win, the Hawks (5-3 overall, 3-2 Region 4,6A) qualified for a spot in the TSSAA postseason, joining Hendersonville, Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet in representing the region.
While Hendersonville has earned the top spot, places 2, 3 and 4 were decided by a complicated tie-breaking process.
According to the TSSAA, region champ Hendersonville (7-3) will play host to Blackman (4-5); No. 2 Mt. Juliet (6-3) entertains Warren County (8-2); No. 3 Wilson Central (6-4) plays at Riverdale (8-2); and No. 4 Rossview (5-3) plays at top-ranked Oakland (10-0).
LHS will miss the postseason for the first time in Chuck Gentry's 4-year tenure as head coach.
“I hate this part of coaching,” Gentry said. “I told the seniors, I don't have any good words that will make them feel better. I love 'em. We've been together four years and I appreciate their attitude and effort.
“Five and five is not where we want to be, but I've seen a lot of growth in our program this years. Our culture is better than what it was. This hurts, not making the playoffs hurts. We've got to find some way to get over the hump.”
Lebanon (5-5, 1-4) took a 7-0 lead as tailback Dequantay Shannon skirted right end for a 2-yard touchdown sprint at the 9:34 mark of the first quarter – ending a 5-play, 56-yard drive.
Rossview responded with a time-consuming 9-play, 73-yard drive that found Diivonta Phillips crashing in from the 5-yard line with 10:19 left in the second quarter. Andrew Welch saw his PAT try slide wide left, leaving the Hawks behind 7-6.
The Blue Devils used a bit of trickery to take a 14-6 lead midway through the second period as slotback Devin Greene connected with tightend Will Seats for a 27-yard touchdown pass off a Jet sweep look. The pass was terribly under thrown, allowing Seats to come back and wrestle the ball away from two Rossview defenders and power across the goal line.
The Hawks turned to their defense to tie the score at 14-all with 3:02 left in the half as Aaron Bolster intercepted an Abston pass and returned the ball 30 yards to pay-dirt. On the 2-point conversion try. Aaron Bolster lined up at Wildcat quarterback and took a direct snap – then sprinting to the left pylon to knot the score at 14-all headed into intermission.
Taking the second half kickoff, Rossview proceeded to grind out a 71-yard touchdown drive with 10 consecutive running plays. Phillips did the honors from 10-yards out and with a successful Welch PAT, the Hawks took their first lead at 21-14 with 8:18 remaining in the third quarter.
Lebanon's defense held Rossview on as fourth and 1 at their own 40-yard line with 3:41 remaining in the game, but convert their own fourth and one at the 2:08 mark as the Hawks forced Shannon to go wide on an off-tackle play.
Shannon, the top Blue Devil ground-gainer in at least 50 years, finished with 69-yards on 20 carries – wrapping his three-year career with 3,158 yards.
Eli Clemmons ran 7 times for 31 yards while Abston was credited with nine carries for minus-17 yards. Abston completed 5-of-8 passes for 67 yards and was picked off once.
Through nine games, Abston threw for 1,466 yards, eclipsing the seasonal mark of 1,460 yards established by Damon Pitt back in the 1996 season during 10 games.
Seats caught four passes for 87 yards and a touchdown while Shannon and Greene each had one reception.
Sophomore Brandon Rushing paced the Rossview attack with 69-yards on 11 attempts while Phillips chipped in with 67 yards on 17 tries and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Garrett Diemel completed 4-of-8 passes for 33 yards and was credited with six carries for a negative nine yards.
His top receiver was Divon Brownlee with three receptions for 14 yards. Parker Kirkpatrick caught one pass for 19 yards.
Concerning Covid-19 – “We were blessed to be able to play nine games,” Coach Gentry said. “We were happy when they told us we could start, but it's been a struggle since Day 1.
“We divided up in groups of nine, we've sanitized, wiped, taken temperatures and everything we could do to keep our guys safe.
“Hats off to Jacob (Woodard) our trainer, our kids, our coaches – everybody that worked to keep us as healthy as we could be. I'm not going to lie – it's been the toughest years I've had in coaching.
“Our kids wanted to play football, so they did what was asked of them and made it happen.”