They say you never forget your first kiss.
The same goes for your first turkey.
“It was an experience I’ll never forget,” says Lebanon’s Gavin Lowery, 13, after bagging his first gobbler on the opening day of fall turkey season.
“It’s something I wish everybody could experience,” he says. “To understand how exciting it is, you have to experience it yourself.”
Gavin, a 7th grader at Walter J. Baird Middle School, was accompanied on the hunt by his mom Paige.
They were guided by Gladeville’s Roy Denney, who auctioned the hunt at a fundraiser held by the Lebanon chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation.
Gavin’s grandfather, Charlie Winn, placed the winning bid. Gavin went on the initial hunt last fall with his dad Charlie, but wasn’t able to get a shot. Denney offered them another hunt, but this time Gavin’s dad was recuperating from a procedure and was unable to go.
Gavin’s mom Paige volunteered to go in his place.
“I grew up in a family of hunters, but I had never been myself,” Paige says. “I wasn’t sure what to expect.”
Gavin has hunted deer and ducks – and bagged both -- but had never turkey hunted before last year’s unsuccessful outing.
“On that first hunt Mr. Denney called in a flock of turkeys but they were too bunched up,” he says. “I couldn’t shoot at one without hitting several others.”
On the return trip, three gobblers flew down into the field at first light. Denney called a few times, and they came trotting over to a pair of decoys Roy had set up in front of the blind.
“Mr. Denney whispered for me to get ready,” Gavin says. “When one of the turkeys stepped away from the other two, he told me to shoot. I did, and the turkey flopped over.”
“He did a great job,” Denney says. “He waited for a clear shot and made it.”
“I don’t know who was more excited – Gavin, Mr. Denney or me,” Paige says with a laugh. “I really enjoyed it. I’d never been on a turkey hunt – or any other kind of hunt. I may be hooked.”
It was a chilly morning with patches of frost, but Gavin didn’t notice the cold.
“I was too excited,” he says.
Asked to compare his previous deer and duck hunts with the turkey hunt, Gavin says it’s hard to do.
“They’re different kinds of hunting,” he says. “But they’re all exciting.”
There is one more thing he finds in common with the hunts:
“It’s not just about killing a deer or a duck or a turkey,” he says. “To me, hunting is about being outdoors, especially when the sun first comes up, sparkling on the dew. It’s about the whole experience.”
As Gavin says, it’s unforgettable.