Thermometer-popping summer heat can be more than uncomfortable for fishermen.
It can be a killer.
A veteran fishing guide suffered a near-fatal heat stroke several summers ago on Old Hickory Lake. He felt fine one minute, then the next minute he blacked out. He had suffered a heat stroke.
When he came to, he was back at the marina, being attended to by paramedics. By a stroke of luck – no pun intended – his client that morning was a medical doctor who recognized the heat-stroke symptoms and quickly motored back to the dock.
The paramedics told the guide if he had been alone in the boat when he passed out beneath the blazing sun, he probably wouldn’t have survived.
The guide was a seasoned outdoorsman who had fished for decades in the summer heat without a problem. Suddenly, without warning, it almost killed him.
Since then, he limits his summertime fishing to mornings and late afternoons and avoids the fierce midday temperatures.
While summer heat can be rough on anyone outdoors – picnickers, hikers, gardeners – it is particularly hazardous for fishermen, for several reasons.
First of all, the rays of the sun are magnified as they glare off the water, giving anglers a double-dose.
Secondly, out on the lake there’s no shade to provide a sheltering escape.
Also, when the boat is moving it has a temporary cooling effect, and fishermen may not realize how over-heated they are becoming.
Medical officials advise boaters to be familiar with the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke: nausea, confusion, slurred speech, disorientation, hot dry skin and/or profuse sweating, headache, seizures, loss of consciousness.
At the first of any of the symptoms the individual should seek immediate shelter. In the process, he should be kept as cool as possible by holding a shirt or other item overhead to provide shade, and dousing the victim with water.
When arriving at the dock he should be taken indoors or put in an automobile with air conditioning. If the symptoms are severe, medical attention should be sought.
The lessen the risk, boaters are advised to keep hydrated by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic liquids, starting before the boat is launched. Wear a hat and loose clothing, which can be splashed with water to promote cooling evaporation.
But the best advice is to avoid the mid-day and early-afternoon heat. When the heat index breaks 100, fishing is not that good anyway – or worth it.
Even for veteran outdoorsmen, their first heat stroke could be their last.