Woody's Woods & Waters -
A fishing buddy said he once tried tying flies, but gave up in frustration when he couldn’t get them to stop buzzing and hold still.
I was reminded of that awhile back when I came across my old fly-tying kit in the attic, fur and hackles month-eaten, glue dried hard as cement. I was around 12 when I ordered it from an outdoors catalogue.
While other 12-year-old boys fantasized about touchdowns and red-haired cheerleaders, I dreamed of landing dazzling rainbow trout in icy streams on hand-tied flies.
I bolted the vice to the kitchen table, clamped in a hook, and opened a packet of feathers. My first effort was something simple – a Tellico Nymph.
It was harder than it looked in the instruction book.
When I finished, I had glued my fingers together, a gob of mallard hackles was stuck in my hair, and the finished product looked like something Snuggles the cat had hacked up.
Fly tying is like mastering the cello or bull riding – it takes practice.
I clamped another hook in the vice and tried again. This time I tried to create a Rat-Faced McDougal.
Rat-Faced McDougal is the actual name of an actual fly. I never understood why anyone would name a trout fly after a Chicago gangster, but trout fishermen are an odd species. Ed Zern writes about one who walked into a fly-tying shop and asked the young lady behind the counter if she had any vices.
“None of your business!” she snapped.
Back to weird names: There’s the Broadhead Nymph, Parachute Adams, Mini Hot Mayfly, Pink Squirrel and my personal favorite – the Squirmy Wormy Jig Fly.
My creation resembled a combo Hot Pink Rat-Faced Wormy Nymph. I got my fingers unglued and headed to a nearby farm pond to try it out.
It was a dry fly, supposed to float on the surface and simulate a struggling terrestrial insect. Mine sank like the Titanic.
Hoping that maybe a fish might think it was a bug that couldn’t swim, I began a jerky retrieve through the water, still muddy from the cows I shooed out before casting.
The fly traveled only a few feet when I felt a bump and a tug. Fish on.
I brought it in, a stunted 5-inch bluegill, splashing and splatting. It wasn’t a dazzling rainbow trout like the ones Ted Trueblood caught in Field & Stream, but to me it was a glistening beauty, caught on a fly I tied.
I released the little bluegill. I felt for any fish hungry enough to try to eat such a gob of hair and hackles.
As time went by other interests started taking up more of my time – like red-haired cheerleaders – and the fly-tying kit was stored the attic where it remained over the years, neglected and forgotten, a box of month-eaten memories.
I might try fly tying again, for old time’s sake. I’ve got in mind a favorite pattern from the past: a Cat-Hack Special.