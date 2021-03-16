Watertown High senior Braden Leffew signed scholarship papers Tuesday morning and will compete for the Bethel University's Bass Fishing Team in the fall of 2021.
Leffew has fished competitively with the Mt. Juliet Bass Team.
Since the start of America's first scholarship fishing program at Bethel, the team has won back to back Southern Collegiate National Championships in 2011 and 2012, Bass Pro Shops ACA National Championships in 2013, 2018, and 2019 and back to back Bassmasters National Championships in 2018 and 2019.
Bethel also won the National Championship Bassmasters Classic Bracket Series titles in 2016 and 2019. The 2018-19 squad won the coveted ACA School of the Year title in 2018 and the Bassmasters Team of the Year award in 2019.