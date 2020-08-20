A big orange moon hung so low over the water you could snag it on a back-cast, and all along the bank katydids argued over Katy’s virtue:
“Katy did!”
“No she didn’t!”
“Yes she did!”
Off in the distance a lonesome train whistle moaned, a whip-poor-will called, and an owl hooted a somber eulogy (according to legend) for some dearly departed.
The only other sounds were the splat-splat-splat of fishing buddy Bob Sherborne swatting skeeters in the other end of the boat, and the hiss of gnats as they flew suicide missions against the hot globe of a hissing Coleman lantern.
If there’s any more peaceful way to spend a summer evening I haven’t found it.
We were fishing for stripe – aka white bass – under the lights on Percy Priest Lake, alongside a bridge piling where we’ve caught them for years.
Our rods jutted over the side of the boat, shimmering lines disappearing into the glow cast by a floating electric light.
Some 25 feet below, tuffy minnows wriggled.
Suddenly my line twitched, tightened, and the rod tip plunged down.
I grabbed ahold, set the hook, and a big white bass took off for parts unknown.
As I brought it in, Sherborne stopped smacking skeeters long enough to set the hook on another strike.
Summertime, and the fishin’ was easy.
Once you find white bass in one location, they’ll usually be back in the same place, same time, next year. Their numbers fluctuate according to spawning cycles, but you can usually count on finding some.
Catching white bass any time is fun -- pound-for-pound no fish fights harder. Catching them at night, under lights, in the stifling days of summer has extra added attractions.
The first is obvious: it’s cooler.
Being on the water under a brutal summer sun is not merely unpleasant, it can be dangerous. Heat stroke can strike without warning, and not even veteran anglers are immune.
Another plus, particularly on congested urban lakes such as Priest, is avoiding the summer throngs of water skiers, personal-watercraft riders and pleasure boaters. They have as much right to the water as fishermen do, of course, but it’s hard to fish while surf-boarding.
Night fishing for white bass is fun, effective and relaxing -- sitting under the stars, serenaded by bullfrogs, night-birds and far-off train whistles. Moonlight shimmers across the surface, and purple dark-lights from bass boats bob along the banks.
There’s something exciting about lowering a minnow into the murky depths, then waiting to see what’s down there.
In our honey hole, over the years, we have caught white bass, yellow bass, largemouth, smallmouth, rockfish, hybrids, warmouth, catfish, bluegill, shellcrackers, crappie and drum.
When the line twitches, you never know what may be on the other end – from a three-inch bluegill to a 25-pound rockfish.
You shoo away the skeeters, grab the rod, set the hook. And see what happens.