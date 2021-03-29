While there's no evidence of a hex on the 13 fields at Mt. Juliet League Park, but you'd certainly think so after the baseball/softball complex has again suffered serious damage at the hands of Mother Nature.
The home ballpark to some 1,360 boys and girls playing on 118 teams (including four "Challenger" teams), officials with MJ League Park, Inc. are waiting for the flood waters of nearby Cedar Creek to recede in order to begin clean-up.
"Different areas have been affected this time," said Park Administrator Robin Speight.
"We've lost more fencing than we lost in 2010, some fields are completely gone and a few will need just a little dirt and a little work.
"We lost a complete cinder block dugout and probably all of our concession stands and contents -- including freezers and ice machines.
'There's still a dumpster or two missing."
Cedar Creek turned into a raging torrent of water after just over 7 inches of rain fell in the area as late Friday turned into Saturday morning.
Dugouts and fencing were destroyed, scoreboards and signage floated away and tons of infield mix were washed away.
A GoFundMe account has been established with a goal of raising $250,000 to go toward repairs. Here's the link gofund.me/3cd0c935.
In addition, all branches of Wilson Bank & Trust will be accepting donations for the Mt. Juliet League. All donations are tax-deductible.
As of Tuesday morning over $25,000 had been pledged.
The league, which opened in 1968 and is run by volunteers and not affiliated with the City of Mt. Juliet, is all too familiar with efforts of this kind.
The park flooded back in February of 2019, was struck by a tornado in February of 2013 and was nearly wiped out by the 1,000-year flood that devastated Nashville in May of 2010.
Despite all the adversity, the organization has managed to not only survive, but to thrive.
A little over a year ago the league took out a loan of $450,000 from CedarStone Bank to upgrade the lighting.
"The new lighting is all LED and it's amazing," Speight said, "it makes a world of difference."
Speight indicated the new light standards had survived the flood unscathed.
Following the 2010 flood, the league tried to open talks with the US Army Corps of Engineers to reinforce a small berm between Cedar Creek and the complex -- to little or no avail.
"Once our ground crew and our board members can get in there and size up what kind of shape we're in, we'll set up some volunteer work days," Speight said.
"After the 2010 flood, we were able to get the season going in about two weeks. That would be our goal for this year, but it might be closer to three.
We'll probably be looking at bringing in professionals if there are fields that have to be built up from scratch."
For updates on upcoming work days and ways to help rebuild the park, please visit www.mjleague.org.