Today

Sunny along with a few clouds. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Potential for flooding rains. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.