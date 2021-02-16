Third down issues arise -
LEBANON - Friday, Feb. 12 marked 454 days since Cumberland had last played a football game.
It appears there's still some work to be done -- especially on third down.
Third down efficiency on both sides of the football caused major problems in Friday's 19-14 loss to Thomas More University in the season-opener at chilly Nokes-Lasater Field.
Thomas More converted 10-of-20 third down opportunities while the Phoenix managed just 2-of-10.
The Saints (1-0) out-snapped Cumberland 79-48 and out-gained their hosts by nearly 200 yards (391 to 195).
Time of possession was lopsided as well with Thomas More holding the football 37:44 to 22:16 for CU.
Despite the issues, Cumberland saw a potential game-winning 30-yard touchdown run by Kaleb Witherspoon nullified on a holding call.
"We just can't do that," said Phoenix coach Tim Mathis. "We had the right play called, the right guy running the ball and he made it happen.
"Throughout the entire game we had our chances. But I told the kids, that's on us as coaches. "We've got to make sure we're doing the right things and making the right calls to put the game away.
"We had 'em on the ropes so many times on third down and didn't get them off the field. A lot of it was losing contain on their quarterback on third and long."
TMU quarterback Jay Volpenhein carved up Cumberland for 91 yards rushing -- including a 34-yard touchdown scramble with 3:06 remaining in regulation that allowed the Saints to overcome a 14-13 Phoenix lead.
The sophomore also completed 18-of-34 pass attempts for 220 yards.
Sophomore Treylon Sheppard led Cumberland with 65 yards on 20 rushing attempts.
He scored twice on 1-yard runs in the first and fourth quarters.
Redshirt freshman QB Wade Cartwright completed 6-of-10 pass attempts for 85 yards and was sacked once. Cartwright ran 10 times for 32 yards and was sacked four times.
Witherspoon added four carries for nine yards and Brett Robinson ran twice for five.
Cartwright's primary receiver was Kentucky Wesleyan transfer Jalen Taylor who snagged three balls for 77 yards.
Linebacker Champ Leddon paced the CU defense with 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback sack.
Brandon Taylor added eight tackles and a tackle for loss while Tanner Woodall finished with six tackles and a TFL.
Cumberland is scheduled to return to action Saturday, Feb. 20 with a game at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at James H. Taylor II Stadium.
A FREE live stream will be available via the Cumberland website www.gocumberlanbdathletics.com.
The Patriots come in 0-1 following a 27-20 home loss to Georgetown in their Feb. 12 opener.
Thomas More 19, Cumberland 14
Thomas More 7 3 3 6 -- 19
Cumberland 7 0 0 7 -- 14
TMU - Caldwell 6-run. Haley kick. 12 plays, 93 yards. 5:35 first quarter.
CU - Sheppard 1 run. Nunley kick. 8 plays, 72 yards. 0:27 first quarter.
TMU - Haley 22 FG. 8 plays, 49 yards. 4:39 second quarter.
TMU - Haley 30 FG. 16 plays, 62 yards. 4:47 third quarter.
CU - Sheppard 1 run. Nunley kick. 4 plays, 24 yards. 9:29 fourth quarter.
TMU - Volpenhein 34 run. Pass failed. 13 plays, 73 yards. 3:06 fourth quarter.