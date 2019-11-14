Tayler Tate & Aaron White --
Cumberland University seniors Aaron White and Tyler Tate have been selected to play in the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic.
The game will feature NAIA senior football players from around the nation that are nominated and selected by NAIA football head coaches.
The players are separated into east and west teams and will take the field at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 14 -- a week prior to the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship in Ruston, La.
Tate, a redshirt senior, is a native of Whitwell while White, is a native of Nashville and a former standout at Hillwood High.
White and Tate are trying to raise $400 each in order to comply with qualifications for the game. These costs will help cover lodging and meals for the all-stars.
Anyone willing to help with a donation can contact CU head football coach Tim Mathis at 706-506-8338.