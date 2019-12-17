UTM sophomore receiver --
MARTIN -- The postseason awards kept coming for the University of Tennessee at Martin football team as Colton Dowell was tabbed to the Sophomore All-American team by HERO Sports.
A graduate of Wilson Central High, Dowell posted arguably the biggest breakout season by a Skyhawk.
The pass-catching tight end ranked second on the team with 38 receptions for 765 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 20.1 yards per reception and 63.8 receiving yards per game.
He tallied four 100-yard receiving contests against Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay while tallying 12 plays of 25 yards or more.
Arguably his best game came against Tennessee Tech where he notched five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns – including a 73-yard score.
Colton is the son of Chris and Tracy Dowell of Lebanon.
