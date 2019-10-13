Phoenix slip to 1-1 in Bluegrass Division --
COLUMBIA, Ky. -- QB Cameron Dukes and WR Jay Gaudlock hooked up three times for touchdowns as No. 10-ranked Lindsey Wilson rolled to a 48-6 victory over Mid-South Conference rival Cumberland Saturday afternoon at Blue Raider Stadium.
With the win, the Blue Raiders moved to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Bluegrass Division of the MSC while CU slipped to 3-2 / 1-1 Bluegrass.
The Blue Raiders outgained Cumberland 493-261 in total yards, racking up 177 rushing yards and 316 through the air.
The LWC defense limited the Phoenix to just 94 passing yards and 167 on the ground.
Cumberland entered the game averaging nearly 300 yards per game, including 210.5 yards via the run -- third-best in the Mid-South Conference.
"Lindsey Wilson is a good football team," said CU head coach Tim Mathis. "There were so many self-inflicted penalties that killed us and they hit us on some big plays.
"The first half we moved the ball up and down the field and couldn't put it in the endzone."
Cumberland was penalized eight times for 65 yards with seven of those infractions resulting in LWC first downs.
Trailing 14-0 after trading possessions deep into the second quarter, the Phoenix would nearly put their first points on the board with just over three minutes to play in the half.
Cumberland drove deep into Lindsey Wilson territory on a 12-play, 61-yard drive to the Blue Raider one-yard line.
The LWC defense stuffed quarterback Joseph Rushin on an option run on fourth down from the two-yard line.
Lindsey Wilson responded with a six-play, 99-yard touchdown drive just before halftime to send the Blue Raiders into the locker room leading 21-0.
Dukes used the deep ball on the drive as he connected with Terrill Cole Jr. for 34 yards before finding Joshua Lewis on the next play for 44 yards and the score with just 51 seconds to play in the half.
Dukes and Gaudlock connected three times for touchdowns of 32, 39 and five yards. Dukes completed 17-of-21 passes for 247 yards and five touchdowns while Gaudlock finished the game just shy of 100 receiving yards with 99 on six catches. Gaudlock's three touchdown grabs tie a program record.
Cumberland's only score of the afternoon came with 10:38 to play in the game as Kendall Johnson took a handoff up the middle for 43 yards to trim the deficit to 41-6.
Telvin Rucher led CU's ground attack with 73 yards on 12 attempts while Treylon Sheppard added 56 yards on 14 tries and Johnson picked up 44 yards on two carries.
Rushin completed 12-of-18 passes for 94 yards. Johnson caught five balls for 41 and redshirt freshman Shaw Nibblett had one catch for 26 yards.
Johnson also returned three kickoffs for 56 yards giving the Nashville senior 141 yards in all-purpose yardage on 10 touches.
Linebackers Tyler Tate and Jon Carrothers led the Cumberland defense as each finished with 11 tackles and Tate picked off a Lindsey Wilson Pass.
Jace Capps recorded four tackes, including three quarterback sacks.
Cumberland returns to action Saturday, Oct. 18 at home against the Unversity of the Cumberlands.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field.