Cumberland's leading ground-gainer --
Memphis Kirby High School product Telvin Rucker is now the third Cumberland athlete to have been selected to play in the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic.
The game will feature NAIA senior football players from around the nation that are nominated and selected by NAIA football head coaches.
The players are separated into east and west teams and will take the field at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 14 -- a week prior to the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship in Ruston, La.
Rucker, a redshirt senior, presently leads the Phoenix in rushing with 417 yards. In his career, Rucker has amassed 1,716 yards on the ground and has scored 11 touchdowns..
Rucker, along with teammates Tyler Tate and Aaron White, are trying to raise $400 each in order to comply with qualifications for the game. These costs will help cover lodging and meals for the all-stars.
Anyone willing to help with a donation can contact CU head football coach Tim Mathis at 706-506-8338.