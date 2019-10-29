Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.