Robinson scores 5 touchdowns --
BELL BUCKLE -- Jaheim Robinson scored five touchdowns and teammate Justin Seagraves added 109 yards and two scores as Friendship Christian slammed Webb School 58-21 Thursday.
A senior, Robinson scored on runs of 1, 17, 7, 4 and 1 yards -- finishing with 48 yards on seven attempts as the Commanders improved to 7-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the Division II-A East Region.
Seagraves, splitting time at quarterback and halfback in the FCS shotgun offense, went 2-for-2 passing for 48 yards -- including a 21-yard touchdown to wide receiver Dorian Champion on a "Utah Pass".
FCS mounted a 34-6 lead after one period and took a 55-14 lead into intermission.
Commander defenders Champion, Cade Holcombe and Jackson Eskew each picked off a Webb pass.
Friendship Christian closes out the regular season Friday, Nov. 1 at Class 4A Stone Memorial High in Crossville.