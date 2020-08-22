MJ Bears 30, Stewarts Creek 16 -
MT. JULIET -- Welcoming back one of its more dynamic offensive players to the lineup Mt. Juliet took advantage of two special teams breakdowns in a 30-16 victory over Stewarts Creek Friday at Elzie Patton Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
Camron Malone, who tore an ACL in the second game of the 2019 season, ran for two touchdowns and finished with 29 yards on six carries. He also caught two passes for 17 yards.
Stewarts Creek had defeated Mt. Juliet 19-14 in the season opener last year on the way to a program-record eight victories and a playoff appearance. But the Red Hawks had 32 seniors on that team, including all 11 starters on defense.
The kickoff for Friday’s game was delayed an hour for a lightning warning that followed a hard rainstorm that began when both teams began warming up. The weather also kept the Mt. Juliet band away from the stadium, allowing conversations from the sideline between players and coaches to be heard in the stands.
Conlin Baggott led the Golden Bears with 77 yards rushing on 13 carries. Mt. Juliet rushed 34 times for 167 yards and did not have a turnover.
Junior Stephen Swoner, who received significant playing time last year when Mt. Juliet changed quarterbacks late in the season, completed 8-of-14 passes for 125 yards. His 61-yard scoring pass to Amarion Workings gave Mt. Juliet a 20-0 lead late in the first half.
“Swoner is one of the hardest-working kids I have ever been around,” Mt. Juliet head coach Trey Perry said. “He has exceeded every one of our expectations. And he has such great poise. He throws a 61-yard touchdown pass and he is ready for the next play. He throws an incompletion and he is ready for the next play.”
Swoner scored Mt. Juliet’s final touchdown on a 1-yard sneak late in the third quarter. He did not play the rest of the game.
Stewarts Creek’s Alex Krenk, also the team’s quarterback, shanked a punt from his 9 in the first quarter, giving the Golden Bears the ball at the 16. Malone ran 3 yards for the first of his two touchdowns to give the home team a 7-0 lead.
On the Red Hawks’ next possession, Krenk fumbled the snap on a punt and ran the ball instead but was tackled at the Stewarts Creek 22. Two plays later Malone ran 13 yards for a touchdown — with a crushing block from Jamari Sowell on a defensive back at the goal line — to give Mt. Juliet a 14-0 lead with 1:48 remaining in the first quarter.
Malone had nine months of physical therapy for his knee and was medically cleared to play in June. He said he then spent a lot of time in the weight room.
“I am just happy to be back in the lineup,” he said.
Mt. Juliet senior kicker Connor Kowalski showed just as much ability as the two kickers who was preceded him (both of whom signed college scholarships). He kicked a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the first half that easily cleared the goalpost for a 23-0 lead and four of his kickoffs landed deep in the end zone for a touchback.
Krenk threw two touchdown passes in the game’s final six minutes. He passed for a 2-point conversion and ran for another one after the touchdowns. Krenk was 10-of-18 passing for 138 yards and one interception in each half.
Krenk had the Red Hawks’ best first-half scoring chance when he ran the ball up the middle on fourth-and-3 but junior defensive lineman Wade Savage stopped Krenk at the 1. Stewarts Creek finished with 132 yards rushing on 38 carries.
The bleachers on the Mt. Juliet side were about half full with many of the students and fans wearing masks. Instead of a handshake line after the game, the teams stood on their sideline and waved to each other.
The Golden Bears now have some extended practice time. Their next game is Sept. 4 at home against Lebanon.
“We need to work on our substitutions; that happens a lot in Week 1,” Perry said. “We didn't finish well at all, especially on defense.”
SC 0 0 0 16 - 16
MJ 14 9 7 0 - 30
Scoring summary -
MJ - Camron Malone 3 run (Connor Kowalski kick)
MJ - Malone 13 run (Kowalski kick)
MJ - Amarion Workings 61 yard pass from Stephen Swoner (kick blocked)
MJ - Kowalski 39 field goal
MJ - Swoner 1 run (Kowalski kick)
SC - Blake Bachman 16 pass from Alex Krenk (Mounivong pass from Krenk)
SC - Tayden Mounivong 9 pass from Krenk (Krenk run)