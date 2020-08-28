Hawks fall 27-7 in inaugural game --
LAVERGNE — Green Hill High School started its football program with no spring practice and an erratic preseason schedule caused by a pandemic, rewrote the first three weeks of its schedule and practiced at a middle school and in a parking lot until the week of the first game when turf was placed on its field.
So a two-hour weather delay just eight minutes into its first game — a 27-7 loss to La Vergne on a rainy Thursday night — could not break the Hawks’ relaxed mood. They were just ready to finally play a game.
La Vergne (2-0 ) running back Ray Banner had three short touchdown runs — giving him eight scores for the season — and gained 258 yards on 36 carries.
Marzeion Jones, one of four seniors on the Hawks’ roster, scored the first touchdown in program history, a 13-yard pass that junior quarterback Clayton Nordstrom lobbed into the corner of the end zone early in the fourth quarter.
“That first touchdown means a lot,” Jones said. “Twenty years from now people will still be looking at that.”
Jones, who transferred from Maplewood, had four catches for 76 yards. He also had some long kickoff returns and saw a few plays at defensive back, including an open field tackle on Banner.
“I just like No. 7, period,” said Green Hill (0-1) head coach Josh Crouch when asked if he likes Jones at receiver or kick returner better. “Being able to get our athletes the ball in space is important.”
The Hawks, wearing white jerseys with green numbers and white pants and helmets with a green “GH” logo, started the program with solid defense under coordinator Shaun Hollinsworth, the former longtime head coach at Station Camp.
Green Hill allowed just six points in the first half (a 5-yard run by Banner) and 172 total yards (3 passing).
Banner carried the ball nine times on the 10-play scoring drive after the delay. He wore down the Hawks in the second half and scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards to give La Vergne a 21-0 lead after three quarters.
“I thought this team would be resilient like that,” Crouch said. “We responded well, especially having negative field position all night.”
Nordstrom played the entire game at quarterback for Green Hill. He completed 8 of 21 passes for 103 yards and two interceptions. Junior Cameron Morvec led the Hawks in rushing with 79 yards on seven carries.
Approximately 150 Green Hill fans made the trip to La Vergne and about half of them returned to the stands after the rain and lightning delay.
“It’s just a wonderful school, from the principal to the coaches,” said Jones’ father, Travis Marshall, who was among the Hawks fans at the game. “Marzeion is really excited about the quarterback and I think they will be an exciting team.”
The Hawks are scheduled to have their home opener Friday, Sept. 4 against Gallatin.
“We are going to prepare the same for Gallatin as we did for La Vergne or as we would if we were playing the Tennessee Titans,” Crouch said. “It will be exciting for our players to see our crowd there and their families and community support.”
GREEN HILL FOOTBALL FIRSTS
First run - Camaron Sowell, minus-1 yard up the middle
First pass completion - Clayton Nordstrom, 3 yards, to Chase Polk on a swing pass in the middle of the first quarter. It was Nordstrom’s third passing attempt.
First touchdown - Marzeion Jones, 13 yards, from Clayton Nordstrom early in the fourth quarter.
First tackle - Linebacker Zachary Hendley tackled La Vergne quarterback Lavandrea Webb
First interception - Sophomore Kaleb Carver, on La Vergne’s third play, at the Green Hill 7.
Green Hill 0 0 0 7 - 7
La Vergne 0 6 15 6 - 27
SECOND QUARTER
LA - Ray Banner 5 run (Kick failed)
THIRD QUARTER
LA - Banner 5 run (Isaiah Banner pass from Lavandrea Webb)
LA - Banner 1 run (Rodrigo Majano kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
GH - Marzeion Jones 13 pass from Clayton Nordstrom (Sam Crickmar kick)
LA - Cedric Cartwright 5 run (Run failed)