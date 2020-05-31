2017 graduate of Wilson Central High -
MARTIN -- Rising University of Tennessee at Martin junior receiver Colton Dowell garnered his first preseason honor of the season by earning a spot on the HERO Sports 2020 Preseason All-American second team as a tight end.
Dowell is one of only six athletes from the Ohio Valley Conference recognized by the organization.
Hailing from Lebanon, Dowell used his 2019 campaign to breakout as a spotlight contributor for the Skyhawk offense en route to All-OVC second team recognition.
Splitting time between tight end and wide receiver throughout the season, Dowell led the team with 765 receiving yards while ranking second in receptions (38) and touchdowns (four) to garner Sophomore All-American honors by HERO Sports. The athletic target averaged 20.1 yards per reception and tallied 63.8 receiving yards per game.
Dowell surpassed the 100-yard receiving plateau on four occasions against OVC foes Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech.
Arguably his best game came against Tennessee Tech where he notched five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns – including a 73-yard touchdown. His big-play capability was on full display throughout the season with 12 plays of 25 yards or more.
Dowell is a 2017 graduate of Wilson Central High School, where he played for head coach Brad Dedman.
As a senior in 2016, he helped lead the Wildcats to a 8-3 record and a TSSAA Class 6A playoff berth. That season he tallied 44 receptions for 799 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 18.2 yards per catch.
He earned a spot on the All-Region 6A team, was named All-Wilson County by The Wilson Post and played in the 2016 Toyota East vs. West All-Star Game.
The son of Chris and Tracy Dowell, he is majoring in health and human performance.
UT Martin is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Southern Illinois at Hardy M. Graham Stadium Thursday, Sept. 3.