Former Tennessee Vol offensive lineman Mike Stowell has agreed to take the reins of the Wilson County Raiders -- a co-op middle school football team.
Stowell earned first-team All-SEC honors in 1992. He was a four-year letterman (1989-1992), a two-year starter (1991, 1992) and displayed versatility by playing both offensive guard and tackle during his career.
Tennessee went 38-9-2 during Stowell's career and he was a member of two SEC Championship teams.
He also played professional football for two years (1993 and 1994) with the Shreveport Pirates of the Canadian Football League. In addition, he logged time with the Vol (Radio) Network as a pregame and postgame host and sideline reporter.
A native of Idaho, Stowell works in medical sales with GE Healthcare and moved with his family from Murfreesboro to Wilson County last year.
This season, the Raiders will be made up of players from Tuckers Crossroads, Carroll Oakland and Southside schools as none of the three have enough players to field their own teams.
Stowell, who helped with Southside's stand alone team in 2019, held his first organizational meeting with the team Tuesday and will have another Thursday, May 4 at Southside.
Beginning next week, the Raiders will assemble Monday, Tuesday and Thursday between the hours of 6-7:30 p.m.
"Last season (at Southside), we were down to 17 kids," Stowell said. "It was really tough to be competitive, so joining with Tuckers and Carroll Oakland will be great for all the boys."
Stowell played under two Hall of Fame offensive line coaches in Tennessee's Phillip Fulmer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg at Shreveport.
"Playing football has been great for me and I'm looking forward to sharing a few things I've learned with the kids," Stowell said. "I've been blessed to play under some great coaches, who taught me life lessons as well as football.
Games will be played at historic Nokes-Lasater Field with practices scheduled at Southside.
The program has been opened up to players in grades 5-8 with hopes of having both a 7-8 team and an 5-6 squad.