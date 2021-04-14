Phoenix close with back-to-back wins -
LEBANON - A rock-solid defensive effort helped Cumberland overcome four lost fumbles and a 3-0 deficit in Friday's 14-9 come-from-behind win over Mid-South Conference foe Campbellsville at Noke-Lasater Field.
The victory was the second in a row for the beleaguered Phoenix, who started the 2021 spring season 0-5, and marked the 14th win for the local team in the 31-game series with Campbellsville.
"All week long we preached to just battle for four quarters," Coach Tim Mathis said. "Bad things are going to happen, but we've just got to keep battling. "
Battle they did as the fired-up Phoenix defenders finished with 12 tackles for loss and forced Tiger quarterback Chase Elmore into a 17-of-36 effort passing (162 yards) with a handful of throwaways due to relentless pressure up the middle.
"(Defensive coordinator) Taurean (Smith) and the defensive staff did an incredible job," Mathis said. "The pressure made a huge difference, especially there in the fourth quarter when they had the wind."
The Fighting Tigers had little to no success running on the ground as Cumberland limited their rivals to just 49 yards on 33 attempts -- an average of 1.5 yard per try.
Defensive end Marcus Webb led the way with seven tackles, two and one-half for loss and one and one-half quarterback sacks.
Inside linebacker Champ Leddon added six stops while down lineman Tamim Aldarawcheh and rush linebacker Tanner Woodall recorded five tackles each.
Trailing 3-0 at intermission after turning the ball over three times in the first half with fumbles in the red zone, the Phoenix scrambled for a pair of second half scores to take a 14-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Treylon Sheppard broke the ice with a 72-yard scoring jaunt at the 11:06 mark of the third period, escaping from a pile of would-be Campbellsville tacklers.
"We made an adjustment at halftime," Coach Mathis said. "It was obvious Campbellsville was flying toward our motion man. We just told our center (Greg Davis) to carry his man across the hole and for Treylon to look for the cutback.
"They were in a nine-man front and once he got past the first level, he was gone."
On the night, Sheppard ran 25 times for 166 yards -- and average of 6.6 yards per carry.
"The tale of this game and pretty much every game for us this season, was the stinking fumbles," Mathis said.
"When we held on to the ball, we were fine."
All told, Cumberland fumbled the ball seven times and lost four.
Despite the miscues, the Phoenix piled up 319 yards in total offense on 74 snaps and 16 first downs.
Senior wingback Kaleb Witherspoon ran eight times for 53 yards on Jet sweeps, including an 18-yarder.
Freshman quarterback Brandon Edmondson carried seven times for 22 and completed 5-of-10 pass attempts for 36 yards.
Junior Avery Harris played under center in the second half and completed 5-of-10 attempts for 33 yards.
Freshman wingback Bret Robinson scored a touchdown on a fourth quarter sweep of left end.