Phoenix earn first win of season -
LEBANON – Cumberland overcame 129 yards on 14 accepted penalties while the defense forced seven punts in Saturday afternoon's 19-7 victory over Florida Memorial University at Nokes-Lasater Field.
The win was the first of the season for the Phoenix, who open Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division play Saturday, Oct. 2 at No. 1-ranked and spring 2021 national champion Lindsey Wilson.
“Our penalties pretty much kept them in the game,” said Cumberland coach Tim Mathis.
“I'm not going to tolerate the lack of discipline we showed today. We've got to show better character. You might get punched in the face, but you can't retaliate. We're going to get that cleaned up at our first practice.”
The Phoenix (1-2) churned out 20 first downs, with 387 yards of total offense on 73 plays – 206 rushing and 181 through the air – and did not turn the ball over.
“I'm just proud of the way we moved the football. We stopped ourselves with penalties, but we've found our offensive identity and drove the ball well.”
CU opened the game with a seven play, 58-yard drive and never trailed.
Leading 16-7 midway through the fourth quarter, Cumberland reeled off an 11-play, 73 yard scoring drive that gobbled up over six minutes and ended with a 24-yard chip shot field goal by Hunter Mathis.
“That was the ball game right there,” Coach Mathis said. “We took over the ball with 8:13 left in the game and pretty ate up the rest of the quarter.”
Finding success in a two-back shotgun set, Cumberland saw four backs gain at least 40 yards.
Reliable Treylon Sheppard totaled 63 yards on 20 attempts and scored touchdowns on a pair of short runs.
Quarterback Dylan Carpenter ran eight times for 59, including a long run of 34 yards while powerful Nick Burge rambled for 44 yards on seven attempts.
Rounding out the quartet was redshirt senior James Christian with 41 yards on 13 carried.
Carpenter completed 15-of-24 passes for 181 yards, an average of 12.1 yards per completion. The Wilson Central graduate sprayed the ball to five different receivers, including Ian Hafner who caught four balls for 51 yards.
Styles Corder pulled in two receptions for 48 yards, including circus-style catch for 26 yards in the second half.
Jaylen Taylor had three catches for 43, Kaleb Witherspoon added five receptions for 12 and Brandon Pace Jr. had one catch of 27 yards.
Defensively, Cumberland limited Florida Memorial to 179 yards on 53 snaps – an average of 3.4 yards per play.
Defensive backs Prentiss Sumerall and Terron Smith each picked off FMU passes to thwart drives while Jace Capps had two quarterback sacks and Malik Huddleston added another.
Linebacker Champ Leddon paced Cumberland with nine tackles, Travis Woodall added eight and Trevor Griffin finished with five stops.
Lion quarterback Antoine Williams completed 15-of-28 pass attempts for 109 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to George Young and was picked off twice.
Florida Memorial slipped to 0-5 on the season headed into an MSC Sun Division home game Oct. 2 against Keiser University.