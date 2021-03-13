Raider QB throws 5 TD passes -
LEBANON -- Unfazed by an early 12-7 deficit to winless Cumberland, No. 4-ranked Lindsey Wilson rode a stron performance from QB Cameron Dukes on the way to a 56-22 win over the Phoenix Friday at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Dukes completed 13-of-20 passes for five touchdowns and 200 yards as his Blue Raiders moved to 4-0 overall (4-0 MSC Bluegrass Division).
Lindsey Wilson's ground game produced 322 total yards and a touchdown as Kobe Belcher rushed 14 times for 108 yards.
Jaylen Boyd ran 13 times for 69 yards, while Jbias Dawson recorded four rushes for 65 yards and a score.
Defensively, the Blue Raiders forced three turnovers while allowing 327 total yards to the Phoenix.
Cumberland's freshman quarterback Brandon Edmonson completed 10-of-17 passes for 131 yards and also ran for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Jaylen Taylor hauled in five catches for 73 yards and a score while sophomore back Jaylen Sheppard ran for 168 yards on 30 carries and scored a touchdown.
Cumberland (0-4) drew first blood after forcing a red zone turnover, the first time Lindsey Wilson has not scored in the red zone all season.
Edmondson connected with Taylor for a 19-yard gain, then Sheppard broke loose on a 42-yard rush setting up an 18-yard touchdown rush by Edmondson.
The first score of the season for the Phoenix not by Sheppard. CU missed the point after try for a 6-0 lead.
Following a three-and-out by the Blue Raiders, Cumberland took over at their own 35-yard line.
The Phoenix moved the chains one time before Edmonson was stripped of the ball allowing linebacker Luke Bowman to scoop and score from 52 yards out for a Blue Raider TD.
Cumberland's Helman Garcia punted on the ensuing possession; but Raider return man Joshua Lewis muffed the ball allowing CU to recover it at the Lindsey Wilson five-yard one.
Three plays later, Sheppard punched it in for his sixth touchdown of the season. Cumberland went for two but was stuffed on the outside giving CU a 12-7 lead.
Lindsey Wilson powered through in the second quarter with the help of Dukes and Joshua Lewis.
Early in the period, Dukes launched a 70-yard touchdown pass to Lewis to give the lead back to the road team.
A few possessions later, the Phoenix booted a punt to Lewis who sped some 62 yards to the endzone for another touchdown.
Lewis wasn't finished, recording his third total touchdown of the quarter with 13 seconds remaining when Dukes connected with him from 13 yards out, moving Lindsey Wilson ahead 28-12 at intermission.
Lindsey Wilson's opening drive of the third quarter lasted eight plays and 62 yards and was capped off by a five-yard passing touchdown from Dukes to Cole, his third through the air.
The trend continued in the next offensive possession with Patterson corralling a 33 yard passing touchdown from Dukes with 9:52 to go in the quarter.
Despite Cumberland answering with a passing touchdown of its own, a 30-yarder from Edmondson to Jaylen Taylor, Dukes finished off his five touchdown night a possession later with a 12 yard connection to Neufeld.
Now out in front 49-19 in the fourth quarter, Lindsey Wilson scored one more time when Dawson pounded ahead 54 yards for his first career rushing touchdown.
"We were playing a great game in the first half," said CU coach Tim Mathis. "It was special teams that got us. It should have been 19-14 going into half.
"We gave them a lot of points and that just can't happen. They [Lindsey Wilson] is a great football team, but you just can't give them points. We couldn't stop them in the second half."
Cumberland will be back in action Friday, March 19 playing at the University of Pikeville. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson 56, Cumberland 22
LW 7 21 21 7 -- 56
CU 12 0 7 3 -- 22
First quarter -
CU - 7:24 Edmondson 18 run. Nunley kick failed. 7 plays, 89 yards.
LW - 4:26 Bowman 52 yard fumble return. Sauter kick.
CU - 0:33 Sheppard 1 run. Run failed. 3 plays, 5 yards.
Second quarter -
LW - 13:19 Lewis 70 pass from Dukes. Sauter run. 6 plays, 94 yards.
LW - 7:20 Lewis 62 punt return. Kick failed.
LW - 0:13 Lewis 13 pass from Dukes. Sauter kick. 7 plays, 31 yards.
Third quarter -
LW - 11:48 Cole 5 pass from Dukes. Sauter kick. 8 plays, 62 yards.
LW - 9:52 Patterson 33 pass from Dukes. Sauter kick. 1 play, 33 yards.
CU - 6:55 Taylor 30 yard pass from Edmondson. Mason kick. 7 plays.
LW - 1:19 Neufeld 12 pass from Dukes. Sauter kick. 12 plays, 69 yards.
Fourth quarter -
LW - 11:09 Dawson 54 run. Sauter kick. 7 plays, 80 yards.
CU - 7:22 Nunley 32 yard field goal. 4 plays, 51 yards.