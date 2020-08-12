Saints will play at Capt. Barry Wilmore Field --
Thanks to "tremendous cooperation" from Wilson County Schools, the Mt. Juliet Christian Academy football team will have a place to call home in 2020.
Ed Suey Field, longtime home of MJCA football, and the rest of the campus was heavily damaged by the March tornado, leaving the entire athletic complex a twisted mess.
An arrangement was reached several weeks ago between administrators at Mt. Juliet Christian and Wilson County Schools to allow the Saints to play their home football games at Capt. Barry Wilmore Field on the campus of Mt. Juliet Middle School.
MJCA is scheduled to host Goodpasture in the Aug. 21 season-opener.
"At every stop along the way in this process, we were met with open arms," said Mt. Juliet Christian athletic director Paul Christensen.
"Administrators at Mt. Juliet Middle and in the WCS Central Office have gone out of their way to make sure our players and fans will have a place to call home until we can get back on our feet."
Lebanon High ticketing --
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, special ticketing procedures will be in place when Lebanon opens the season Aug. 21 at home against Gallatin.
Fans of the Blue Devils are urged to purchase either season passes or single game tickets in advance at the Lebanon High main office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets are also available online via the website gobluedevilsathletics.com.
General admission season passes are $35; reserved season tickets are $55 and single game general admission tickets are $7 each.
Fans must undergo a temperature check and wear a mask in order to enter Tribble Field / Watkins Stadium.