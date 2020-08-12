Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 89F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.