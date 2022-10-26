WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Owls can scare the bejabbers out of us, and they don’t seem to give a hoot.
From a great horned owl – better known as a hoot owl – to a pint-sized screech owl, they’ve been sending shivers down our spines for eons. Shakespeare described owls as “monsters of the night” and “the direful omen.”
I understood what the Bard meant around midnight the other night when I was awakened by Freddie Krueger strangling a warthog outside my bedroom window.
At least that’s what it sounded like.
I rushed out on the deck and shined a light in the hackberry tree where the sound was coming from. Instead of Freddie with a machete, scrunched on a limb was a little screech owl about six inches tall.
It sat there, innocently blinking in the light, screeching its eerie, wavering cry.
A hoot owl can be even scarier. It doesn’t just hoot, it makes all sorts of unearthly sounds, especially during mating season.
Fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and I were camping at Center Hill Lake one night when we were awakened by the scariest noise I’ve ever heard this side of an Ozzy Osborne concert. We pulled our sleeping bags over our heads, each hoping whatever was out there would get the other one first.
Finally we crawled out and shined lights into the darkness to confront the monster.
It was two hoot owls, feathers ruffled, big yellow eyes aglow, flopping around on the ground and raising a nerve-wracking ruckus. It was their version of date-night.
Like Shakespeare, many old-timers considered owls ominous omens. If one hooted outside your window, it portended an impending demise. They also believed owls embodied evil spirits as they glided through the night on silent wings.
Owls are portrayed as smarter than the average bird – a “wise old owl” – because their big eyes resemble a college professor with thick glasses. In truth, they (like some college professors I’ve known) have the IQ of a pigeon.
It’s also a myth that an owl can turn its head 360 degrees. That’s obviously anatomically impossible, because it would twist its noggin right off its scrawny neck. What it does is turn its head around so fast that it appears to have rotated it. It would make a great Vegas magic act.
Like most of us, owls have their positives and negatives. On the positive side, they eat pesky rats and mice. On the negative side, they also eat everything else they can get their talons on – squirrels, rabbits, songbirds, wild turkeys, barnyard chickens and even an occasional house cat.
Owls are protected, which means they can hoot and holler and eat our chickens and there’s nothing we can do about it. (Although my grandma was known to take the law into her own hands to protect her pullets.)
With Halloween at hand and ghosts and goblins about, keep in mind that hair-raising cry rising from the darkness is just a harmless old owl.
Maybe.