Hal Williams, who helped launch the women's basketball program at then-Cumberland Junior College in 1977, died Tuesday, Jan. 10 in New Orleans. He was 71.
A mainstay of the University of South Alabama athletic department for nearly 30 years until his retirement in 2018, his passing came two days after he suffered sudden cardiac arrest while attending Sunday’s New Orleans Saints game with family members at Caesars Superdome.
A longtime Saints season-ticket holder, he had been hospitalized at Tulane Medical Center since falling ill.
After coaching the Cumberland women's basketball teams for two years, he assumed the role of head men's basketball coach and Director of Athletics at Cumberland in 1979, where he served until 1982.
During his tenure in Lebanon, Williams' teams compiled a 115-40 record, claiming two Tennessee State Junior College Athletic Association State Championships.
"Hal was a hard-worker and was a fun guy to be around," said legendary Cumberland baseball coach Woody Hunt.
"We got our start together at CU. He had a great relationship with his players and really got along with everyone on campus."
AFTER CUMBERLAND - A Mobile native, Mr. Williams also coached basketball and golf for several years at McGill-Toolen Catholic School. His McGill teams won three state golf championships before he left for South Alabama in 1988.
With the Jaguars, Williams was first head golf coach and NCAA compliance officer. He became an assistant athletics director in 1996 and was promoted to associate AD for facilities and event operation in 2005.
Williams held that role until his retirement four years ago, though he remained a constant presence at South Alabama athletic events.
Williams is survived by the former Kathryn Dittman, his wife of 45 years, sons Kevin, Michael, John and Tyler and eight grandchildren.
Mrs. Williams worked for a time in the local newspaper business while Mr. Williams was employed at Cumberland.
MEMORIALS - Visitation is set for Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 4-6 p.m. at the Mitchell Center on the South Alabama campus, with a short speaker program to follow.
Funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Airport Blvd.
