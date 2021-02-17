Commitment, excellence and unity has gotten Silverdale Baptist Academy to the next level.
Those three core principles head coach Victor Underwood established five seasons ago paid off in a big way this year.
The 2020-21 season could have gone south in a hurry just two minutes into their first game of the season when future University of Buffalo hooper Laney Bone tore her ACL against McMinn Central.
The six Seahawk seniors (Tessa Gibson, Becca Lamb, Sadie Swanson, Laney Bone, Ryleigh Hoover and Gracie Renegar) refused to let that happen. Instead, Silverdale went to work. They captured their third consecutive district tournament championship on February 12, 49-36, over Boyd Buchanan.
“If I stepped out of practice, our seniors could coach the team. Our culture is 100 percent established; you can ask any of our girls the three things we stand for and they could tell you,” Silverdale Academy head coach Victor Underwood said.
It’s no surprise the Seahawks attack each day with a relentless effort; after all, that’s exactly how their head coach approached everything he is still accomplishing.
Whether torching the net or scoring touchdowns at the high school or collegiate level, former Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Bryan College and Cumberland University standout Victor Underwood always made a name for himself.
Commitment and excellence earned Underwood a basketball scholarship out of high school, it earned him a spot on the Cumberland University football team just two years later, and unity has gotten him his next significant accomplishment.
On February 10 against Grace Baptist — Chattanooga, the Lady Seahawks won comfortably. It was the program’s 20th win of the season, their 11th win in 12 games, and Underwood’s 100th career coaching victory.
How did he and the team celebrate? Game-planning for their next opponent.
“I don’t ever want to take wins for granted, but we didn’t do a whole lot of celebrating,” he said. “I didn’t get into coaching for that; I got into coaching to invest in kids. It’s cool to reach this milestone because it means our program is successful, but this is not about me.”
Winning is nothing new for Underwood or his program.
In fact, since taking over in 2016, Silverdale has won at least 20 games in all but one season, won their district tournament championship three times and has qualified for the state tournament twice. The Seahawks have yet to win in the state tournament, but this season feels different.
“You can see this year our players want more than that,” Underwood told WRCB Channel 3 in Chattanooga. “This (district championship) was a step on the way to what we really want to do. We’ve talked about our goals of not only getting to the state tournament but making a run at it.”
The Lady Seahawks most recently defeated The King's Academy, 53-31, in the Region Quarterfinal; the win ensures Silverdale will advance to the state tournament. Up next will be a matchup with CAK in the semifinals on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.
“This season has been a lot of fun, to be honest,” Underwood said. “When (Laney) got hurt, we fell back on our principle of commitment. I’m thankful we preached that from day one because every girl had to step into a new role, and they were prepared for it.”
Establishing the culture
Where did Underwood learn his three core principles, you wonder? Like many of us, we need to come home to find ourselves. That is what he did.
Following graduation from Cumberland University, Underwood headed back to the place that helped mold him -- MJCA.
He learned under former Lady Saints’ head coach Casey Colter what it took to be a successful coach.
“Casey spent a lot of time not only coaching our team but coaching me,” he said. “He really helped me achieve my goals. There were many meetings where we would explain things to me he didn’t have to explain. Casey was not only a good friend but a good mentor. He helped me develop my coaching philosophy.”
It didn’t take Underwood long to leave his mark on Silverdale; in fact, it only took him one game.
Defeating South Pittsburg High School on November 14, 2016, Underwood earned career win number one.
“I should have retired then,” he said jokingly.
“Silverdale had an excellent foundation to build on when I arrived,” he continued. “I was excited about the team I had the first year because there were things (already) in place that helped with our success.
Silverdale and Underwood wrapped the 2016-17 season 21-7 and District 5A champions, the school’s first district tournament championship in four seasons.
Underwood doesn’t spend much time these days looking in the rear-view mirror; instead, he focuses on the next goal. Although, he will always remember the 2018-19 season as the one that took his program to the next level.
“There has been a lot of fun, good wins along the way, but probably my third year when we won the region tournament that qualified us for the state tournament, that is the one I pinpoint as the one that took our program to the next level.”
Overwhelming support
Coaches need help. No matter how great a coach is, they need quality players, need quality assistants and need quality administration. That is precisely what Silverdale has, and it’s exactly why Underwood says he is content with spending the next 20 plus seasons leading the Seahawk program.
“Roger Woods, Charles Ray, Rachel Sanders, I’ve had outstanding people around me to help promote our program,” Underwood said. “If you had told me when I got this job, we would be this successful; I didn’t think it would be possible. In many ways, I’m still that young coach who doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. I’m grateful for the support around me. I would be perfectly content with spending the next 20 years of my coaching career here. This community is amazing; it’s the type of place you want your kids to grow up. From the administration down, I’ve had nothing but support. This certainly wasn’t (all) my doing, that’s for sure.”