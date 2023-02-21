Shires named Freshman of the Year -
BOWLING GREEN, KY - Cumberland University wrestling had a strong showing at the Mid-South Conference Championships Saturday finishing in second as a team with 137 points with a program-record four individual champions.
Grapplers Sammy Shires (133), Eli Clemmons (157), Cole Smith (165) and Ryan Long (174) all earned championships.
The Phoenix also picked up three individual awards as Shires was named the MSC Freshman of the Year, James Hicks was named the Coach of the Year and Tyler Smith was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Shires, out of Clarksville's Rossview High, ran the table at 133 to win his title.
After a first-round bye, he started his day with a forfeit over Elijah Bundro from Lindsey Wilson to move to the semis.
In the semis, he beat Cameron Henderson from Campbellsville with a 7-2 decision.
Shires dominated the finals with a pin in the first period over Midway’s Tyrique Simms to give the freshman the championship.
Clemmons, a sophomore from Lebanon High Schol, advanced to the quarters with a bye before besting William George from Lindsey Wilson 7-3.
He gutted out a 3-2 decision in the semifinals over Westyn Moyer from Rio Grande.
Clemmons was set to battle for the title with No. 4 Wilder Wichman, but Wichman medically forfeited giving Clemmons the championship.
Smith, a junior from Channohan, IL won his third-consecutive Mid-South Conference title at 165.
He posted a fall in the quarters over Thomas More’s Ryan Draughn and a fall in the semis over Pikeville’s Steven Lawrence to get to the finals.
Smith scored an 8-0 major decision over No. 9 Gavin Smith from Campbellsville to win the title.
Long, a graduate student who prepped at Christian Academy of Knoxville, battled every round winning tight decisions in each bout.
He started his day with a 2-1 win over Tobias Garrison from University of the Cumberlands.
In the semis, Long posted an 8-6 decision over Cory Cannan from Lindsey Wilson.
Long bested No. 22 Brice Parks in the final with a 4-3 win to claim his first conference championship.
Chris Busutil took home third place in the 125 weight class.
He advanced to the third place match with a forfeit and handed a major decision to Thomas More’s Shay Horton to take third.
River Henry also posted a third place finish at heavyweight. Henry posted a 3-2 decision over Jaden Sonner from Campbellsville to take third place.
JT Oldknow battled his way through the consolations after a first round loss to take fourth place at 184.
Oldknow beat Gabe Smith from Lindsey Wilson with a 6-3 decision to get to the third place match, but was pinned by Kienan Sheerwood from Campbellsville finishing in fourth.
Kadin Stutzman also took fourth place at 197; Austin Antcliffe and Jared Dinh finished fifth respectively at 184 and 141.
Elijah Griffin earned sixth place at 149, going 2-3 on the day and Rocco Horvath went 0-2 on the day.
