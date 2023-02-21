WEB CU wrestlers

Cumberland's MSC champion wrestlers included, front from left: Ryan Long and Sammy Shires. Second row: Eli Clemmons, Coach of the Year James Hicks & Cole Smith.

 Tommy Bryan

Shires named Freshman of the Year -

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Cumberland University wrestling had a strong showing at the Mid-South Conference Championships Saturday finishing in second as a team with 137 points with a program-record four individual champions.