Free hunting day: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s annual Free Hunting Day is Aug. 22, with no license or permit needed to hunt that day.
It’s actually Free Squirrel Hunting Day, since that’s the day squirrel season opens, and squirrels are the only game animal that can be hunted at that time.
The intent of the Free Hunting Day is to encourage more Tennesseans to give hunting a try, without going to the expense and hassle of obtaining a license.
It has been suggested that it would be better to hold the Free Hunting Day at a later date when the weather is cooler and the hunting experience would be more enjoyable – and therefore more likely to inspire hunters to go again.
Leased dove fields: The TWRA will pay up to $3,600 to lease a dove field for public hunting. The lease price depends on the size and condition of the field.
Information is posted on www.tnwildlife.org. Dove season opens Sept. 1.
Hunter Ed reminder: With hunting seasons at hand, the TWRA reminds those born after Jan. 1, 1969 they must complete a Hunter Education class to get a license.
The classes can be taken on-line. For details, visit tnwildlif.org or consult the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
The Guide also has information about a migratory bird permit required to hunt doves (covered by certain licenses) and other license regulations. Dove season opens Sept. 1.
Trap shoot: The Cedar Gun Club has resumed its weekly shoots. For information about Gun Club events and activities, contact Kerry Hale at khale386@gmail.com
Outdoors politics: the Tennessee Wildlife Federation is soliciting questions from outdoorsmen to be presented to the two candidates competing for the seat of Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander.
For details about how to submit questions, visit tnwf.org/QsForSenate.
Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com.
Please include a contact phone number.