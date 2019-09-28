Shannon runs for 245 in loss -
LEBANON -- Blue Devil tailback DeQuantay Shannon ran for a season high 245 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns in Friday's 40-21 homecoming loss to undefeated Beech Friday at Tribble Field / Watkins Stadium.
The junior scored on runs of 26 and 75 yards, but Beech (6-0) piled up 27 points in a wild second quarter.
Now 3-3 on the season, Lebanon will be back in the Region 4, 6-A routine Friday, Oct. 4 playing at Station Camp.
Beech 40, Lebanon 21
Beech 0 27 13 0 – 40
Lebanon 7 14 0 0 – 21
Scoring summary -
L – DeQuantay Shannon 26 run. Christian Pena Kick. Nine plays, 67 yards. 4:38 first quarter.
B – JaSean Parks 1 run. Cory Edwards kick. Ten plays. 68 yards. 11:57 second quarter.
B – Parks 7 run. Edwards kick. Eight plays, 50 yards. 5:48 second quarter.
B – Jackson Long 28 pass from Xavier Jones. Edwards kick. One play, 28 yards. 5:15 second quarter.
L – Shannon 75 run. Pena kick. One play, 75 yards. 4:55 second quarter.
B – Tysean Jefferson 76 run. Kick failed. Three plays, 82 yards. 3:12 second quarter.
L – Dalton Woods 13 pass from Eli Clemmons. Pena kick. Ten plays, 79 yards. 00:23 second quarter.
B – Jason Parson 17 return of blocked punt. Edwards kick. 9:21 third quarter.
B – Parks 74 run. Kick failed. Two plays, 80 yards. 2:45 third quarter.
Here's Friday night's local scoreboard
Mt. Juliet 35, Maplewood 0
Gallatin 16, Wilson Central 0
Watertown 28, White House 8
Friendship Christian 42, The King's Academy 7