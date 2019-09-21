Shannon finishes with 156 yards rushing --
LEBANON – Down 13-7 at intermission, Lebanon played inspired football in the final 24 minutes on the way to a 21-20 victory over Hendersonville Friday at Tribble Field / Watkins Stadium.
With a MyTV30 regional television audience watching, the Commandos broke a 7-7 tie and led at half thanks to a 22-yard touchdown pass from Drew Hohenbrink to Issiah Chandler with 00:07 remaining in the second quarter. But Andrew Martin's PAT try sailed wide left for just a 13-7 advantage.
The Blue Devils opened the third quarter with a three-play, 65-yard touchdown drive as junior tailback Dequantay Shannon hammered the Hendersonville interior with runs of 7, 5 and 53 yards to take a 14-13 lead with 10:52 left in the period.
“At halftime, I told this team they were facing the most important 24 minutes of their football careers,” said LHS coach Chuck Gentry. “I challenged our kids, 'who are we', because I didn't know.
"We've got a little heart in us and we've got some Blue Devil pride in us.”
Some six minutes later the Commandos responded with a 45-yard run on the trap by Keion Stafford to end a four-play, 62-yard drive and took a 20-14 lead with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Midway through the fourth, Lebanon linebacker Daniel Davila stepped in front of a Hohenbrink aerial at midfield and returned the pick some 50 yards down to the Hendersonville 20.
It took seven plays for the Blue Devils to score as back-up quarterback Eli Clemmons found tight end Will Seats all along in the back of the end zone on a fourth and goal from the two for the eventual game winner.
On the ensuing possession, Hendersonville converted a third and long as Hohenbrink connected with Chandler for a 55-yard bomb deep in Lebanon territory.
Two plays later, a big gainer on a Jet Sweep by Logan Spurrier was nullified by an illegal peel-back block.
Facing a fourth and 19, Hohenbrink's desperation pass was intercepted by Lebanon's Polo Phillips who returned the ball 34 yards out near midfield with 2:44 remaining.
Leaning heavily on his offensive line, Lebanon ran out the clock. Shannon, who had just 21 yards on six first half carries, finished with 156 yards (145 after intermission) on 23 attempts.
LaQuentin Hearn finished with 42 yards on four carries and Breeze Copas added four carries for 15 yards before exiting the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.
Back-up quarterbacks Jalen Abston and Clemmons split the duties the rest of the game.
Lebanon, now 3-2 after consecutive back-to-back one-point wins, moved to 1-1 in Region 4, 6A.
The Blue Devils will entertain 5-0 Beech Friday, Sept. 27 for homecoming.
The Bucs thrashed Hunters Lane 38-6 Friday.
Now 2-3 overall following consecutive one-point losses, the Commandos slipped to 1-1 in Region 4, 6A headed into a Friday, Sept. 27 home game versus Independence.