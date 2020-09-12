Zavier Ali finishes with 4 TD's -
CLARKSVILLE – Senior Zavier Ali rushed for 137 yards and scored four touchdowns leading Wilson Central to a one-sided 49-19 victory over Kenwood Friday.
The Wildcats broke open a relatively tight 14-7 game with a 21-point outburst in the second quarter on the way to a second straight win over a Montgomery County program.
WCHS head coach Brad Dedman said his offensive game plan was to pound the run game and the results were obvious. All told, the Wildcats ran for 249 yards on 36 carries – an average of 6.9 per attempt.
“We thought on film we could control up front and our line was able to just that,” Dedman said. “Zavier is hard to tackle, he’s a load all by himself. We knew we were going to lean heavy on him early on. He was able to make some big plays and get us going.”
A third down quarterback sack by Wildcat linebacker Blake Hobbs helped force a three and out on Kenwood's opening possession.
Taking over on a short field, Ali got things rolling with a 14-yard touchdown romp on Central's first offensive snap.
Things would go downhill for the Knights from that point on.
Following a second three-and-out for the Knights, Wilson Central took advantage of another short field as Ali powered in for his second touchdown in as many possessions – moving his team ahead 14-0 with 5:45 left in the first quarter.
The teams would trade touchdowns, a 15-yard reception by Knights wide receiver Corben Howard and a 10-yard rush by Ali as he completed the hat trick just a minute into the second quarter.
The offensive fireworks for the Wildcats did not stop with the running game, as senior quarterback Tristan Lewis would toss two touchdowns passes, one for 27 yards to Abe Gizaw and another 40 yards to Ali, sending the visitors to the locker room up 35-13 at intermission.
Wilson Central's second half featured Lewis hooking up with slot receiver Ezra Widelock for a pair of second half touchdowns.
The final score of the night was a 90-yard catch-and-run by Widelock, who outran several Kenwood defenders for the goal line.
Lewis completed 11-of-15 pass attempts for 239 yards and four scores. Widelock caught eight balls for 167 yards and two touchdowns while Ali piled up 188 yards from scrimmage (rushing and receiving) and scored four times.
The Knights slipped to 0-2 on the season and ill and are scheduled to host Northwest (1-1) Friday, Nov. 18.
Wilson Central (2-2) is scheduled to host undefeated Region 4, 6A rival Mt. Juliet that same night.