Shannon scores 5 touchdowns
LEBANON – Lebanon's wild 45-33 victory over LaVergne Friday at Tribble Field / Watkins Stadium resembled a track meet more than a football game as the teams combined for an incredible 841 yards in total offense and 38 first downs.
It was certainly not for the faint of heart.
The win was Lebanon's first of the season (1-2) and allowed Blue Devil head coach Chuck Gentry to breath a deep sigh of relief.
“It was good to get that monkey off our back,” Gentry said. “It's been a little stressful around here, but I'm proud that we played hard once again.
“We didn't play smart at times … we did some things we can't do and expect to win football games. Our kids know it, our coaches know it and we'll discuss it over the weekend, and get it fixed on Monday.”
The Blue Devils mounted leads of 18 points in the third period and 17 in the fourth, only to see the never-say-die LaVergne outfit answer with scores of their own.
In a game where no lead was safe and every kicking situation was an adventure, Lebanon's Dequantay Shannon was a stabilizing force for the home team.
The senior rose to the occasion with 172 yards rushing on 23 carries and scored five times on runs of 16, 5, 9, 4 and 31 yards.
Along the way, he passed Carlos Gaines to become Lebanon's top ground gainer in at least the last half century with 2,465 yards.
“Dequantay has grown up a lot,” Gentry said. “His balance and his vision make him special. He's still nursing his hamstring a little.”
LaVergne opened the game with an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive that ended with a 3-yard scoring flip from Lavandrea Webb to Kevian Taylor in the flat for a 7-0 lead at the 6:48 mark – the only time the Wolverines would lead.
Following a short LaVergne punt later in the period, Lebanon knotted the score with 2:07 remaining in the first quarter as Shannon tallied from 16 yards out on an off-tackle run.
The Blue Devils scored back-to-back touchdowns as Jalen Abston eluded a would-be sack and found Jarred Hall running free on the boundary for a 47-yard pitch and catch mid-way though the second quarter.
Right before intermission, Lebanon drove 80 yards in 9 plays and scored with 00:12 left on the clock as Shannon bulled in from 5 yards out.
However, two missed PAT's sent the Blue Devils into intermission up only 19-7.
LaVergne took advantage of a Lebanon miscue on the second half kickoff as Greg Bush hustled down and recovered the ball at the LHS 1.
Ray Banner rammed in a 1-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage and with Rodrigo Majano's PAT, the Wolverines had trimmed the lead to just 19-14 with only two seconds off the clock.
Lebanon answered with a 6 play, 55-yard drive that ended in another Shannon touchdown, this one from 9 yards out to push his team ahead 25-14.
After an exchange of punts, Lebanon's Will Seats hauled in a pass over the middle, shook off two defenders and scooted 57 yards to pay dirt, moving his team to 32-14 with 6:34 remaining in the third period.
Following a shanked Lebanon punt, LaVergne took over at the Blue Devil 29 and scored three plays later on Banner's 10-yard run – slicking the lead to 32-21 with 10:37 left in regulation.
The rest of the fourth quarter went back and forth as Lebanon's Shannon scored touchdowns and LaVergne dented the scoreboard with a 40-yard TD pass from Webb to Isaiah Banner (5:46 remaining) and tightend Tim Lymon's 18-yard touchdown reception from Webb with 00:26 to go.
On the night, Webb completed 19-of-37 pass attempts for 213 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and was picked off once.
Banner finished with 119 yards on 22 carries and scored twice.
Lebanon's Abston, just a sophomore, completed 12-of-20 for 176, two scores and did not throw an interception.
Eli Clemmons paced the Blue Devil defensive effort with five tackles for loss and a couple of quarterback sacks while Copeland Bradford and Brandon Martin delivered punishing stops at or near the line of scrimmage.
LaVergne, now 2-2 on the field, is scheduled to host Stewarts Creek Friday, Sept. 18 at Freedom Field.
Lebanon returns to Region 4, 6A play that same night at Hendersonville.