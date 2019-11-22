Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.