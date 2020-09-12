Here's the complete scoreboard from football games played Friday, Sept. 11 involving Wilson County high school programs.
Mt. Juliet finishes fast and wins 31-10 at Gallatin;
Watertown gets 3 TD's from Jordan Cason in a 21-14 win at DeKalb County;
Dequantay Shannon scores 5 TD's as Lebanon downs LaVergne 45-33;
Friendship Christian rolls to a 44-7 home win over Chatt Grace Baptist;
Goodpasture blanks Green Hill High 42-0;
Wilson Central wins big at Kenwood High 49-14;
The King's Academy swamps MJ Christian 54-7 in Seymour.