Gallatin rallies for road win at LHS
LEBANON -- Down 10 at intermission, Gallatin turned up the gas in the third period for a 15-2 run then held on at the end for a 59-56 win over District 9AAA rival Lebanon Friday at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
The Senior Night loss marked the second in a row for the Blue Devils, who have now dropped five of their last seven outings and presently stand 18-8 overall / 7-5 in the district.
LHS started strong, opening up leads of 11-2 and 16-4 in the first quarter, and on the strength of a deep corner three-ball by DeQuantay Shannon, took a 33-22 lead into in the half.
The third quarter was all Gallatin as ninth grader A.J. Davis helped key the comeback by converting a couple of steals into buckets -- including a layup with 4:09 left in the period that tied the game at 32-all.
Gallatin out-scored their hosts 19-8 in the third period and took a 41-40 lead into the final eight minutes.
Falling behind by as many as 10 points, Lebanon clawed back into contention as the Green Wave struggled at the free throw line – converting just 8-of-15 in the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Kobe Tibbs from the head of the key trimmed the Gallatin lead to 58-56 with 14.4 second remaining, but Davis converted the first attempt of a two-shot foul on the other end at the 13.4 mark.
With fouls to give, Gallatin hacked Lebanon twice to bleed out the clock for the win.
Beljwok Adaing led Gallatin with 18 points while Noah Ring connected on three 3-pointers to finish with 15.
Tibbs paced Lebanon with 14 points and post man David Greene added 12.
The Blue Devils were just 3-of-4 at the line while GHS converted on 9-of-18 attempts.
Lebanon slipped to 18-8 / 7-5, and are scheduled to play at Beech Tuesday.
With the victory, the Green Wave moved to 15-10 overall and 5-7 in the district headed into a Feb. 11 home game versus Hendersonville.
Gallatin (59): Jaden Williams 4, Ethan Rogers 2, Cade Martin 9, Noah Ring 15, Jack Richardson 4, A.J. Davis 7, Beljwok Adaing 18.
Lebanon (56): Alex Fite 6, Gaven Reasonover 7, Kobe Tibbs 14, Jamar Kynard 6, DeQuantay Shannon 9, Jared Hall 2, David Green 12.
Nashville Christian 67, Friendship Christian 60
LEBANON -- Friendship Christian closed the regular season with a 67-60 loss Nashville Christian School Friday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
With the loss, the Commanders stand 10-20 overall and 3-13 in Division II-A, District 4 headed into Monday's "loser-out" home game versus Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.
NCS broke open an 18-18 score with an 18-10 second quarter run and took a 36-28 lead into intermission.
FCS placed four in double figures, including: Andrew Mathis and Casey Jones with 13 each and Mitch Pelham and Max Duckwiler with 11 each.
Nashville Christian (16-9, 10-6) was led by Donovan Smith with 16 points.\
Livingston Academy 69, Watertown 66
WATERTOWN -- Livingston Academy marched to the free throw line 30 times, converting 16, on the way to a 69-66 win at Watertown High Friday.
The Purple Tigers, 17-7 overall / 7-5 in the district, managed an 8-of-16 effort at the charity stripe.
Winners of four straight, LA improved to 13-14 on the season / 6-6 and was led by Matthew Sells with 32 points.
Watertown picked up 21 points from Brayden Cousino, 16 from RayQuan Verge and 13 from Quanterrius Hughes-Malone.
WHS is scheduled to host Gordonsville Monday, Feb. 10 and will play at Smith County High Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Mt. Juliet 84, Hendersonville 36
MT. JULIET -- With the District 9AAA regular season championship already in the bag, Mt. Juliet won for the 13th consecutive outing Friday, pounding Hendersonville 84-36.
Senior Will Pruitt led the Golden Bears with 16 points and Charles Clark added 13. Gage Wells connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 11.
Now 21-2 overall and 12-0 in the district, Mt. Juliet is scheduled to host Hendersonville (Feb. 11) and Wilson Central (Feb. 14).
Station Camp 83, Wilson Central 48
GALLATIN -- Wilson Central slumped to 10-14 on the season and 2-10 in District 9AAA following Friday's 83-48 loss at Station Camp.
Losers of four straight, the Wildcats are scheduled to close out the regular season Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Portland and at Mt. Juliet Friday, Feb. 14.