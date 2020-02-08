Heidebreicht plays 'string music' for LHS
LEBANON – Host Lebanon celebrated Senior Night in a big way with a 74-29 win over District 9AAA opponent Gallatin Friday at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
Devilette senior Anne Marie Heidebreicht enjoyed a career night, sinking 8-of-10 from beyond the arc and leading all scorers with 24 points – all in the first half.
“She started out tonight playing the National Anthem on the violin and things just went on from there,” said Lebanon coach Cory Barrett.
Heidebreicht drilled five 3-pointers on six first quarter attempts, then nailed three of her four tries in the second period.
“Anne Marie is a great kid. She knows her role on this team and she got us off to a great start.
“We defended well early and when we hit some shots like that – the game is a lot easier.”
Addie Porter pitched in with 11 points and Allissa Mulaski had 10 as LHS won for a fourth consecutive outing.
Lebanon, 21-6 overall and 11-1 in the district, led 25-5 after one quarter and 48-18 at the halftime break.
All told, nine Gallatin players registered in the scoring column led by Sanaa Ricks with seven points.
Coming off a 70-64 win back on Feb. 4 at Wilson Central, the Lady Wave fell to 17-8 on the season and 6-6 in District 9AAA.
Winners of four in a row and six of the last seven, Lebanon in scheduled to play at district leader Beech Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Gallatin closes out the regular season with back-to-back home games versus Hendersonville (Feb. 11) and Station Camp (Feb. 14).
Gallatin (29): Kayla Carman 2, Kanae Carman 1, Je'leah Cole 3, Sanaa Ricks 7, Jo'Neca Talley 3, Janaya Newsom 4, Jeremia Montgomery 3, Taylor Crenshaw 2, Cialife Carter 4.
Lebanon (74): Terri Reynolds 6, Anne Marie Heidebreicht 24, Addie Porter 11, Aaryn Grace Lester 6, Allissa Mulaski 10, Rebecca Brown 9, Meioshe Mason 8.
Mt. Juliet 68, Hendersonville 51
MT. JULIET – The Lady Bears snapped a six-game losing streak with a decisive 68-51 home win over District 9AAA rival Hendersonville High Friday.
Nevaeh Majors and Taylor Pruitt paced Mt. Juliet with 19 points each while Halle Jones had 12 and ninth grader Ava Heilman stroked a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10.
Hendersonville was led by Kayla Minchey with 24 points while Janaeya Mayes and Hailey Sebring each had 10.
Now 7-14 overall / 3-9 in the district, Mt. Juliet will host Station Camp Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Wilson Central Friday, Feb. 14.
Hendersonville (7-17 / 1-9) is scheduled to play at Gallatin Tuesday evening.
Wilson Central 58, Station Camp 52
GALLATIN – Wilson Central held off a fourth quarter charge by District 9AAA rival Station Camp and escaped with 58-52 road win over Friday.
Station Camp's Marissa Wirtz was spectacular in the loss, scoring 19 of her game-high 32 points in the fourth quarter as the hosts rallied from a 38-26 hole.
Nicole Brill led Wilson Central with 21 points while Savannah Kirby and Jasmin Angel each had nine.
Now 14-9 / 6-4 in the district, Wilson Central is scheduled to play at Portland Feb. 11 and at Mt. Juliet Feb. 14.
Livingston Academy 50, Watertown 43
WATERTOWN – Livingston Academy improved to14-13 overall and 6-6 in the district following Friday's 50-43 road win at Watertown.
Emma Christensen led the Lady Tigers with 11 while Daejah Maklary had 10 and Alie Tunks eight.
Losers of six in a row, Watertown (11-15 / 1-11 district) will host Gordonsville Monday, Feb. 10 in the home finale before playing at Smith County High on Tuesday.
NCS 55, Friendship Christian 25
LEBANON -- A rough start proved to be the undoing of Friendship Christian's Lady Commanders in Friday's 55-25 loss to Nashville Christian School at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
NCS led 17-5 after one period and pushed the halftime margin to 33-7 with a 16-2 second quarter run.
Anna Taylor and Savannah Craighead led Friendship with six points apiece.
The Lady Commanders will host Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Monday at 6 p.m. in a "loser-out" District 4 opener.