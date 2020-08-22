Wave splashes to a 29-11 win at LHS
LEBANON – Quickly putting a couple of early turnovers in the rear-view mirror, Gallatin relied on a steady and sometimes explosive ground game to drown Lebanon 29-11 Friday at soggy Clifton Tribble Field / Danny Watkins Stadium.
Played in a steady rain before a sparse, but energetic crowd, Gallatin forced four Blue Devil turnovers (three fumbles and an interception) while overcoming a couple of their own to win going away.
"We didn't handle the elements as well as I thought we would," said LHS head coach Chuck Gentry. "But the ball was slick on both sides of the field.
"We're not going to make mistakes. We got our hat handed to us. Hopefully we can get healed up and come back in two weeks and see what happens."
Gallatin's opening possession fizzled as a perfectly-timed hit on Steven Halcomb by LHS linebacker Copeland Bradford was recovered by Kyle Scott at the Blue Devil 27.
The Blue Devils took advantage of three Green Wave penalties to drive inside the Gallatin 20 where Sean Redmon's 32-yard field goal gave the hosts a 3-0 lead at the 8:59 mark.
Gallatin never flinched, scoring 15 consecutive points and taking a 15-3 lead into intermission.
Holcomb more than made up for his first quarter fumble with a 43-yard scoring dash with 7:10 left in the the third period – effectively putting the game out of reach.
Nursing a comfortable lead, the Green Wave never attempted a pass, running the football for 261 yards on 42 attempts – an average of over six yards per try.
Junior Trae Gentry led the ground assault, rushing for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns with runs of 28 and 50 yards on just nine carries.
Halcomb piled up 83 yards on just five attempts while quarterback Mason Stanley tallied 65 yards on a whopping 25 carries, scoring on a one-yard plunge late in the first quarter.
Stanley's numbers would certainly have been better had he not absorbed a 21-yard loss on a bad snap from center.
Lebanon's prolific tailback Dequantay Shannon ran only four times for 33 yards before exiting the contest in the first quarter with a lower body injury.
Forced to pass in the less-than-perfect conditions, LHS quarterbacks Jalen Abston and Eli Clemmons combined to complete 12-of-24 passes for 120 yards. Abston was picked off by Gallatin's Corey Hambright.
Gallatin defenders Damian Maturo, Max Wingert and Isaiah Ellis all recovered Lebanon fumbles.
Clemmons led the Blue Devils with 65 tough yards on 14 carries and Abston broke the pocket for a 22-yard scramble in the second half.
The Green Wave will be back in action Friday, Aug. 28 taking on cross-town rival Station Camp at the Wave Yard.
Lebanon will take a week off Aug. 28 after McGavock was unable to play due to mandates from the Metro Nashville government with an eye toward opening Region 4, 6A play at Mt. Juliet Sept. 4.
Gallatin 29, Lebanon 11
Gallatin 13 2 7 7 -- 29
Lebanon 3 0 8 0 -- 11
Scoring summary:
L - Sean Redmon 32-yard field goal. 8:59 first quarter. 7 plays, 73 yards.
G -- Trae Gentry 28 run. Run failed. 3:10 first quarter. 2 plays, 45 yards.
G -- Mason Stanley 1 run. Ashton Kelley kick. 1:11 first quarter. 4 plays, 27 yards.
G -- Lebanon punter Patrick Flannery tackled in end zone. 1:24 second quarter.
G -- Steven Halcomb 43 run. Kelley kick. 7:19 third quarter. 6 plays, 57 yards.
L -- Eli Clemmons 1 run. Will Seats pass from Clemmons. 1:16 third quarter. 15 plays, 76 yards.
G -- Gentry 50 run. Kelley kick. 7:09 fourth quarter 3 plays, 50 yards.