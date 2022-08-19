HARTSVILLE — When Friendship Christian and Trousdale County opened the 2021 season, the Commanders' inexperience on offense showed.
On Friday night the teams flipped that script, with Friendship taking advantage of Trousdale's youth and inexperience in a 40-12 victory.
It was the most points Friendship has scored in the 34 games between the two former district rivals. Friday's game also marked the sixth straight season that the visiting team has won in this series.
"The people that we expected to do their jobs and played well stepped up and did that," Friendship coach John McNeal said. "Then the others that are trying to catch up, they're able to make that transition a little easier."
FCS senior quarterback Garrett Weekly threw three touchdown passes in the first half - all to Brock Montgomery - as the Commanders raced to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Weekly also added a 15-yard rushing score during the first quarter.
Two of Montgomery's touchdowns covered 57 and 69 yards as he broke tackles in the secondary and outraced the defense. He finished with three catches for 146 yards.
The Commanders also forced three Trousdale fumbles, recovering two of them deep in Yellow Jacket territory to set up a pair of touchdowns as Friendship took a 34-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
"Garrett, Brock and Tyson (Wolcott) did what we expect them to and the others did their jobs. We got a couple of turnovers and that kinda pushed us over the edge," McNeal added. "But even without the turnovers I thought we got off to a good start."
Wolcott finished with 83 rushing yards on 11 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. Friendship finished with 282 yards of total offense and averaged 8.5 yards per play.
Trousdale County returned just three starters on defense from its Class 2A semifinal team in 2021 and the inexperience showed. The Yellow Jackets had three drives advance into Friendship territory, two in the second half.
Trousdale would get on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 14-yard pass from Kobyn Calhoun to Brian Banks. Calhoun later added a 69-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
"Friendship Christian's a freaking good football team," Trousdale coach Blake Satterfield said. "When you get down 34-0, you're going to see who's going to rise, who's going to stay with you for four quarters. I thought our kids played a lot better football in the second half."
"We don't have a lot of depth so it's a fine line on when you make changes," McNeal said. "With young kids, you can have a bit of a letdown and I think we had that. But we regrouped to be able to maintain what we had."
Friendship Christian will play host to Mt. Juliet Christian Friday, Aug. 26, while Trousdale County will travel to Baxter to take on the Upperman Bees.
FRIENDSHIP 40, TROUSDALE CO. 12|
Friendship 21 13 0 6 - 40
Trousdale Co. 0 0 12 0 - 12
First Quarter
FC-Montgomery 57 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 7:22.
FC-Weekly 15 run (Williams kick), 4:20.
FC-Montgomery 20 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), :37.
Second Quarter
FC-Montgomery 69 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 7:16.
FC-Wolcott 1 run (kick failed), 1:21.
Third Quarter
TC-Banks 14 pass from Calhoun (run failed), 3:02.
TC-Calhoun 69 run (run failed), :02.
Fourth Quarter
FC-Wolcott 39 run (run failed), 10:49.