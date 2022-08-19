FCS 8 TD

HARTSVILLE - Friendship Christian quarterback Garrett Weekly (8) dances in for a touchdown in Friday's 40-12 victory over Trousdale County High.

 Kristen Bare

HARTSVILLE — When Friendship Christian and Trousdale County opened the 2021 season, the Commanders' inexperience on offense showed.

On Friday night the teams flipped that script, with Friendship taking advantage of Trousdale's youth and inexperience in a 40-12 victory.