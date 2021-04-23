Placed 3rd in Division II individuals -
LEBANON - Friendship Christian School junior Casie Cottrell has been named Division II All-State in bowling by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
A relative newcomer to the sport, Cottrell finished third in the Division II individual tournament, falling to Jenna Hedgepath of Lipscomb Academy 213-162 in the semifinals.
A cheerleader and gymnast, she took up bowling because of brother Cole's interest and participation with the FCS boys team.
Cottrell helped lead the Lady Commanders to the 2021 state championship, defeating Lipscomb Academy 15-12 in come-from-behind fashion.