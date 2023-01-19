Every outdoorsman who has strolled through freezing winter woods or grassy meadows has seen them.
Delicate little ice sculptures seeming to sprout from the frozen ground or clustered on withered goldenrod stalks, honeysuckle vines, weed stems and other low-lying plants.
They’re called Frost Flowers, for a simple reason – they are made of frost and resemble crystal flower pedals.
The icy formations are created by the harmonic convergence of moisture exuding from the plants to be met by sub-freezing temperatures.
It requires a perfect combination of moisture, temperature and timing. As the moisture slowly seeps out and encounters the freezing temps, the crystalized Frost Flowers are formed, twisting and curling into an infinite array of fantastic shapes.
At least that’s the botanical explanation. As kids we were told Frost Flowers were created by fairies that flitted through cold winter nights wielding magic wands.
But whether they come from Jack Frost or Mother Nature, they’re incredible little pieces of icy artwork, delicate and fragile. Touch one and it shatters, breathe on it and it melts.
They’re finer than the finest crystal and, like snowflakes, no two Frost Flowers are alike. That makes each one unique and special. Also, they are short-lived, vanishing like pixie dust as soon as the temperature rises a few degrees.
What good are Frost Flowers, someone might ask?
What good is a sunrise or a sunset? What good is a baby’s sleepy sigh or a birthday hug from grandma?
Frost Flowers glistening alongside frozen winter paths make the jaunt more enjoyable, just as early-blooming jonquils do in the spring.
Radnor Lake park manager Steve Ward says Frost Flowers – also known as “Frostweed” -- add to the park’s wintertime visiting experience. Wildlife photographers could fill a gallery with captivating Frost Flower shots.
Former park ranger Holly Taylor authored a book about them, The Magic of Frost Flowers.
Sometimes it’s the little, over-looked things in nature that are the most interesting. That includes Frost Flowers. Instead of crunching them underfoot, stop and take a moment to observe and appreciate them.
Each one is a different, individual creation. There has never been one exactly like it before, and there will never be another one like it again.