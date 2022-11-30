Woody's Woods & Waters -
It’s amusing to hear sports pundits hooting about the two anglers caught cheating in a big-bucks Ohio tournament by stuffing their fish with lead balls to make them weigh more.
He who is without sin, let him cast the first sinker.
Cheating – or fudging, as NASCAR drivers euphemistically call it – has gone on in every sport.
This year’s Kentucky Derby winner Media Spirit was stripped of the title after flunking his drug test. It wasn’t his doing; it was his owner who was horsing around.
Speaking of runners, remember Rosie Ruiz, who hopped a bus to get to the finish line first in the 1980 Boston Marathon? The outcome wasn’t rosy for Rosie.
The New England Patriots were caught deflating footballs to make them easier for Tom Brady to throw – even though Brady could have thrown touchdown passes with a beach ball.
Baseball pitchers have thrown dripping spitballs while batters swung corked bats and used more performance-enhancing drugs than a doped-up Derby horse or busted biker Lance Armstrong.
As for NASCAR, there’s a saying: “If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.” Bending the rules goes with stock car racing like gravy with biscuits.
And they make fun of fudging fishermen?
OK, it WAS kinda funny (probably not so much for the fish).
The two anglers got caught when they checked in five average-sized walleyes that weighed 100 pounds. Well, maybe not quite that much, but they were definitely too heavy for their size.
Also, they clinked and rattled when they were plopped on the scales.
A walleye-ectomy was performed, and several lead weights the size of ping pong balls were found inside them.
The busted fishermen insisted they had no idea how they got there. They’ll get to tell their fish tale to the judge.
It’s not the first time a prize fish has had a suspicious weight. There were whispers that the world-record 11.15-pound smallmouth bass caught in Dale Hollow in 1955 by D.L. Hayes couldn’t have made it through a metal detector. But the whispers were never confirmed, and the record stands today.
There were challenges to the world record walleye wrestled from Old Hickory Lake in 1960. Photo-forensic experts analyzed a snapshot of the fish and insisted it couldn’t possibly have weighed 25 pounds, as angler Mabry Harper claimed.
It was hard to disprove, because Mabry took the evidence home and ate it.
Following the forensic report, the walleye was stricken from the record book, but later reinstated after Hartsville historian John Oliver produced a document signed by the local game warden who witnessed the weigh-in and verified the accuracy of the scales.
There was no money involved with the record walleye nor with the record smallmouth. It’s hard to believe a fishermen would fudge on his fish just for bragging rights.
But to win a $30,000 tournament? It’s easy to see how it could be tempting.
But they got caught, like other sports cheaters, because something smelled fishy.