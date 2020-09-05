Green Wave rolls 42-3
MT. JULIET - The stadium was full but the scoreboard was not for the home team as Green Hill High played its first-ever home game Friday, a 42-3 loss to Gallatin,
All 2,500 tickets that were made available for the 5,300-seat stadium were sold.
Gallatin (3-0), an annual playoff participant in Class 5A, had about 20 more players in uniform than the Hawks (0-2).
Green Hill, whose players wore all-green uniforms, put on a big production for the debut of its home field, including fireworks following the national anthem and the school’s band introducing its new fight song.
“I looked behind me in the third quarter and the stands were full, the student section was full in a restricted-ticket facility,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said. “It was pleasing to see, just a great atmosphere. And starting with an elite program like Gallatin was great also.”
Crouch said that workers were putting the final touches on the stadium while the team was warming up about 90 minutes before kickoff.
Special team mistakes by Green Hill gave the Green Wave too many easy points and quickly turned the game into a rout.
Green Hill fumbled the opening kickoff and Gallatin recovered the ball at the Hawks 18. Gallatin quarterback Mason Stanley finished the drive with a 1-yard run four minutes into the game.
A minute later, Dee Sullivan picked up a punt near midfield and returned it 51 yards for the Green Wave’s second touchdown. Gallatin led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Gallatin blocked a Green Hill punt and recovered the ball at midfield. Two plays later Montez Banks ran 24 yards on a sweep for a touchdown. Stanley finished the Green Wave’s first-half scoring with a 3-yard run up the middle late in the second quarter.
With 1:14 remaining in the first half, Green Hill’s Sam Crickmar kicked the first field goal in program history, easily making a 31-yard kick.
Green Hill’s top playmaker from the first game, wide receiver/kick returner Marzeion Jones, did not start because of a disciplinary issue. Jones’ first play was his 63-yard kickoff return late in the first quarter. Jones added three catches for 58 yards.
The Hawks may have found another playmaker in sophomore Kaleb Carver. He had three catches for 53 yards and one run for 18 yards.
“I just go full speed on every play in practice and that helps,” Carver said.
Carver’s 34-yard catch and run and a targeting penalty against Gallatin at the end of the play gave the Hawks the ball at the 11 in the fourth quarter. But Green Hill fumbled the ball on the next play and Gallatin recovered.
“We’ve got to find a way to handle success,” Crouch said. “We make a big play, we have to learn how to move on to the next play.”
On the first drive of the second half, Gallatin threw a 23-yard completion in the end zone on fourth down for its final touchdown. That started a running clock for the rest of the game with the Green Wave leading 42-3 with 8:08 left in the third quarter.
Green Hill travels to Madison Friday, Sept. 11 to play Goodpasture. The next home game for the Hawks is Sept. 18 against Smyrna.
Gallatin 21 14 7 0 — 42
Green Hill 0 3 0 0 — 3
FIRST QUARTER
GAL - Mason Stanley 1 run (Ashton Kelley kick)
GAL - Dee Sullivan 51 punt return (Kelley kick)
GAL - Steven Halcomb 10 run (Kelley kick)
SECOND QUARTER
GAL - Montez Banks 24 run (Kelley kick)
GAL - Stanley 3 run (Kelley kick)
GHHS - Sam Crickmar 31 field goal
THIRD QUARTER
GAL - Daniel Phillips 23 pass from Stanley (Kelley kick)