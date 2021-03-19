Two Lebanon residents were honored at the March 5 meeting of the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission.
Dennis Gardner participated in his final meeting, retiring after serving on the Commission since 2017.
Gardner’s neighbor, Clarence Dies, was honored as a runner-up for the TWRA’s inaugural Legacy Award for contributions to the outdoors. The award went to David Wright for his assistance in assisting military veterans to hunt.
Dies was nominated for his work in promoting trapping, and for serving as an instructor with the TWRA’s trapping classes.
The main item on the agenda dealt with changes to public duck blind distribution. The TWRA proposes more short-term use, rather than having the blinds tied up by fewer hunters for longer periods. Private blinds are not affected.
Whitetails meeting: An organizational meeting to form a local chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will be held March 27 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center.
Call J.R. Murphy for details at (615) 970-2831.
License reminder: With spring fishing and turkey season at hand, hunters and fishermen are reminded licenses expired Feb.28. They can be renewed on-line or at most outdoors outlets.
Details about license requirements and a variety of options are available in both the Tennessee Fishing Guide and the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available for free at outdoors outlets.
Carp survey: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking fishermen to notify the agency of any Asian carp caught that is 9 inches and under, as part of its effort to track the spread of the invasive species.
The carp can be frozen or kept on ice until collected. Or fishermen can send a photo to ans.twra@tn.gov along with information about the date and location of the catch.
On-line Hunter Ed: The Young Sportsman turkey hunt is March 27-28, and completing a Hunter Education class is mandatory for youngsters – or anyone else born after Jan. 1, 1969 -- to get a license.
Due to ongoing COVID precautions, the TWRA has partnered with the NRA to hold the classes on-line. Registration information is posted at tnwildlife.org.
Under the new on-line process, the former field-test is not required.
Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.