Another rabbit season has come and gone, and once again I didn’t bag a bunny.
There’s a good reason why not: not many cottontails hop through my living room where I spent most of the winter toasting my toes by the fireplace.
Besides, during the past several seasons I hunted, I went rabbit-less. A rabbit hunt without a rabbit is just a cold walk through a briar patch.
It gets more discouraging every year. Most of us have to drive some distance to find an unposted field, and when we get there, we can’t find any rabbits.
It’s a lot of hassle for no hasenpfeffer.
It’s sad, because in past generations most young hunters got their initiation on rabbits. Nowadays few kids know the pure, simple fun of it.
Back in the Jurassic Era of my boyhood, going rabbit hunting was as easy as walking out the back door and into an adjacent weedy field or woodlot.
My favorite time to hunt rabbits was the morning after a snowfall, the blanketed countryside so hushed that the sudden chirp of a chickadee would make you jump. Icy diamonds glistened on drooping cedars and sparkled like bracelets on and bare limbs.
It was like hunting in a Christmas card.
Rabbits would browse overnight in old orchards, fields and other open areas, leaving the snow pocked with tracks. Just follow the dotted line to a brush pile or weed-choked fence row and give it a kick.
Out would bounce a bunny, dark-brown fur stark against the dazzling snow.
My cousin plinked them with a .22. I relied on a little single-shot .410.
Later on, a hunting buddy acquired a pack of beagles – better known as “rabbit dogs.” I think he enjoyed working his beagles more than he did bagging a rabbit.
The hyper little hounds would dash to and fro through the brambles, ears flopping, wet noses to the ground, tails wagging like windshield wipers.
When they picked up a scent, they would let out an excited yelp, and off they’d go.
My buddy could distinguish each of the dogs by its baying: Lady was leading the pack, with Old Buck close on her heels. Sounds like Bimbo and Rascal veered off to tree a possum.
Eventually, if the rabbit didn’t duck into a hole, it would circle back to where our group of Elmer Fudds was waiting. Guns would pop and another plump cottontail would go into the bag.
When the dogs trotted up, proud and panting, Lady would be rewarded with a tummy rub, Buck got his ears scratched, and off they’d go again, snuffling through the briars and ragweed husks in search of a fresh track.
Over the years rabbits began to vanish. Nobody knows why; probably the same reason why quail vanished, wherever that is. Some blame it on predators, some on loss of habitat (rabbitat?).
All I know is, rabbits are about gone -- like those nostalgic, bygone days afield.