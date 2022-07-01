It wasn’t the Great White Whale, but it was a whale of a great white carp.
Victor Siwik was using a treble hook to snag paddlefish in Reelfoot Lake when he latched onto a four-foot, 41-pound Bighead Carp.
While not a record – the state and world-record Bighead Carp, caught in Guntersville Reservoir weighed 90 pounds – the Reelfoot fish was unique because of its color.
It was dazzling white, rather than the normal dull grey.
Siwik, a resident of the West Tennessee town of Regan, plans to have a replica of the fish made.
14th boating fatality: The year’s 14th boating fatality was recorded last week when a Rutherford County man drowned in Percy Priest Lake.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported he fell out of Jon Boat and was not wearing a life jacket.
Bear scratches woman: A bear scratched a 90-year-old Sevierville woman on her arm when she tried to shoo it and her three cubs off her porch.
Her injury was not serious, and the TWRA is investigating the incident.
The Agency urges caution around bears, especially when cubs are present.
Elk tags: Applications are being taken for this fall’s 14th annual elk hunt on East Tennessee’s North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.
A total of 15 permits will be issued; seven for the gun hunt (including one donated to the Tennessee Conservation raffle), seven for the archery-only hunt, and one for the Young Sportsman hunt.
The archery hunt is Sept. 24-30, the gun hunt Oct. 8-14.
Applications run through July 27 and can be made at twwildlife.org.
Raffle tickets for the elk tag and several other prizes are available on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website.
Local conservation winner: Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, a recycling and waste management company in Lebanon, is one of nine state-wide recipients of the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards for its “positive impact on the state’s natural resources.”
Boggs wins tourney: Lebanon’s Drew Boggs won last week’s Phoenix Bass Tournament on Old Hickory Lake with a 5-fish catch of 17.1 pounds. He collected $5,315 for the win.
Magazine special: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine is celebrating its 85th anniversary by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors issues and activities.
Subscriptions can be purchased at tnstateparks.com/conservationist with the code word GREEN.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.