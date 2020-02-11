Five games on tap Tuesday, Feb, 11 -
LEBANON -- Mt. Juliet Christian Academy's Lady Saints out-scored Friendship Christian 20-10 in the final eight minutes to secure a 43-36 victory in Monday's Division II-A District 4 "loser-out" game at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The win was the first against FCS in three tries this season for MJCA and set up a Tuesday evening (Feb. 11) game at No. 1-seed Clarksville Academy.
Friendship Christian led 19-16 at intermission and maintained a 26-23 advantage headed into the fourth quarter.
Eighth grader Shinae Johnson led three MJCA players in double figures with 12 points. Bethany Lyons and Amelia Lyons each had 11 as the Lady Saints improved to 7-19 on the season.
Rachel Pippin led Friendship Christian with 14, Brooke Jones had 11 and Savannah Craighead six.
Watertown 63, Gordonsville 34
Watertown's Lady Tigers moved to 12-15 on the season following Monday's 63-34 Senior Night win over rival Gordonsville.
WHS was led by 21 points from Emma Christensen and 14 from Alie Tunks.
Brittni Allison and Delanney Hight also broke into double figures with 10 points apiece.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 hoops
Station Camp at Mt. Juliet
Lebanon at Beech
Wilson Central at Portland
Watertown at Smith County
MJ Christian (girls only) at Clarksville Academy