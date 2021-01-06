GLADEVILLE – From his family’s home here in Gladeville, Hunter Wright can hear the cars humming two miles down the road at Nashville Superspeedway when the NASCAR stars roll out next June.
He dreams of someday being among them.
But for the time being he is content to concentrate on his local-level career, as he builds a reputation as one of the area’s rising stars.
“I hope to get there eventually,” says Wright, 19, about his NASCAR ambitions. “But it takes time to get to that level.”
After winning three Legends Series championships, Wright last season advanced to the premier Pro Late Model division at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
He didn’t win a feature, but he showed steady progress, and was named Rookie of the Year.
“We improved every race and had a shot at winning each of the last three,” he says.
“Overall, it was a good year for us. We’ll work hard during the off-season and be ready to go next year. I’m excited about it.”
In addition to racing at the Fairgrounds, Wright also ran at Huntsville (Ala.) and Montgomery (Ala.), New Smyrna, Fla., and Lebanon, Mo.
“I got some good experience on different tracks and I feel like I learned a lot,” he says.
Wright drives for Wayne Day, Middle Tennessee’s longest-running race car-builder, and also works for Day Enterprises in Millersville.
Over the decades Day has fielded cars for a half-dozen young drivers who went on race in the NASCAR Cup Series: Bobby Hamilton, Casey Atwood, Jeff and David Green, Morgan Shepherd and Brad Tague. Several other Day drivers competed in NASCAR’s lower levels.
“Nobody knows more about racing and race cars than Mr. Wayne,” Wright says. “He’s a great teacher.”
Day pays Wright a high compliment, calling him “one of the most impressive youngsters to come through here.”
Jerry Criswell, owner of Veterans Motorplex (formerly Highland Rim Speedway) where Wright won three Legends titles, compared the young racer to the legendary Richard Petty “in terms of how he connects with fans. He’s exactly what our sport needs.”
James Climer, a Middle Tennessee racing legend who has probably won more races on more area tracks than any other driver, says of Wright: “He’s got as much talent as any kid I’ve seen in a long time.”
One of drivers against whom Wright competed this year – and against whom he’s likely to be racing against for years to come – is his friend and fellow Lebanon resident Dylan Fetcho.
Fetcho won this season’s Pro Late Model championship at Fairgrounds Speedway.
“He deserved it,” Wright says. “I’m happy for Dylan.”
Wright credits his mom Julie and dad Dwayne – a retired racer – for nurturing his racing ambition, which began with go-karts.
“I couldn’t have made it without their support,” he says.
In addition to the Superspeedway’s premier Cup race on June 20, companion events will be run in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series and third-tier Camping World Truck Series. Is there a chance Wright might get to compete in some of those?
“Not right now,” he says. “But maybe someday ...”