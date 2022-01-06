It’s been a year now since the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency installed several artificial “bat houses” in and around Wilson County, and so far there is no report regarding their success.
The artificial structures were made from discarded phone poles and wrapped with a special burlap-like fabric designed to mimic loose bark on a tree. Bats often hibernate inside such protected spaces, in which they also bear their young.
Colonies of up to 70 bats have been discovered living beneath old, loose tree bark.
The artificial structures are considered more stable than natural ones. Old trees can fall or blow over, and old bark tends to drop off or get blown off by winter winds, leaving the bats fatally exposed to the cold.
TWRA biodiversity coordinator Josh Campbell said Wilson County was chosen for the experimental bat shelters “because for some reason it appears to be a significant roosting area for the Indiana bat.”
The TWRA devotes considerable resources to studying and protecting bats as part of its non-game management program.
In addition to building the hibernating and birthing shelters, TWRA biologists have worked to combat the “white nose syndrome” which threatens Tennessee’s vast bat population. The fatal disease is manifested by a white fungus on the face and wings of infected bats.
Tennessee has one of the country’s largest bat populations, due to its vast network of limestone caves.
Why all the bother over bats?
They are nature’s most effective pest controllers, eating their weight in mosquitoes and other insects. The more insects consumed by bats, the less reliance is required on pesticides that can harm the environment and wildlife.
Bats present no danger to humans. However, they have sharp teeth and may bite if handled.
Like all mammals, bats are susceptible to the rabies virus, but they do not routinely carry the disease.
Bats are helpful, and a protected species, making it illegal to harm them.