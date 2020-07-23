35 teams play in FCA tournament -
MT. JULIET -- Thirty-five teams braved high temperatures Friday, July 17 to play in the fifth annual Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes golf tournament at the Pike Creek Golf Course.
Winning the first flight was the foursome of Christian LeMere, Christian Jennings, Randy Denney and Doug Jennings with a 55.
Second place honors went to: Lee McAngus, Terri McAngus, Hunter Christian and Luke Puryear.
The team of Sam Pittman, Andrew Coleman, Chad Riggins and Douglas Cammuse brought home third place in the first flight
The Advanced Propane team of Noah Stewart, Danny Stewart, Craig Mullinax and Terry Gray won the second flight with a score of 63.
Second place honors in the second flight went to Billy Nolen, Dale Baker, Gene Mims and Tom Henry.
The team of Michael Dukes, David Aldridge, Jason Fox and Jerry Holt finished third in the second flight.
Blue Devil Basketball Classic
Lebanon High's basketball programs will hold their annual benefit scramble "The Blue Devil Golf Classic" Saturday, August 22 at the Pine Creek Golf Course in Mt. Juliet.
Cost is $100 per player which includes breakfast and lunch. On site registration begins at 7 p.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start planned.
Red Tee and mulligan packages will be made available the day of the tournament. Hole sponsorships are still available at $100.
All proceeds will the Blue Devils and Devilettes. For more information, please call Jim McDowell at (615) 347-2531 or Cory Barrett at (615) 804-2750.
Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial
The annual Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Golf Scramble to benefit the Lebanon / Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will be played Monday, Sept. 14 at Five Oaks Golf & Country Club with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Entry fee is $650 for a foursome which includes two mulligans per player, range balls, lunch and dinner. Prizes will be awarded in three flights.
For team registration and sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at (615) 444-5503.
Tyler McChurch Memorial
The sixth annual Tyler McChurch Memorial Golf Tournament and Silent Auction has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28 at Lebanon's Five Oaks Golf & Country Club. A 9 a.m. shotgun start is planned.
Established in 2014, the Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation has raised over $255,000 and has helped fund scholarships to Cumberland University, local youth football programs and the annual All-Wilson County Football Awards Breakfast.
For tournament information, contact Dan McChurch at dmcch2001@aol.com.
LG&CC senior scramble
The Thursday Senior Scramble hosted by the Lebanon Golf & Country Club has been suspended until further notice due to COVID-19. For more information, call the Country Club at (615) 444-8300.